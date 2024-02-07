© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern

Season 45 Episode 16 | 23m 42s

Just ten months ago, construction began in historic Lexington, MA, to make a 1960 mid-century modern home accessible for a family whose son has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Because the prognosis of the disease is a complete loss of mobility within a year, Charlie Silva and his team of experts fast-tracked this project to meet this deadline. Today, the crew is back to check out the transformation.

Aired: 02/21/24 | Expires: 03/07/24
Extra
Watch 2:50
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Preview: S38 E2 | 2:50
Watch 1:32
Great Performances
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny in "Dead Man Walking"
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Clip: S51 E12 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Dead Man Walking Preview
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera in its Met premiere.
Preview: S51 E12 | 0:30
Watch 3:33
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Clip: S28 E8 | 3:33
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: KPM 'The Hermit' Porcelain Plaque, ca. 1900
Appraisal: KPM 'The Hermit' Porcelain Plaque, ca. 1900
Clip: S28 E8 | 2:40
Watch 3:24
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1969 George Rodrigue 'House in Washington' Oil
Appraisal: 1969 George Rodrigue 'House in Washington' Oil
Clip: S28 E8 | 3:24
Watch 2:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jean Harlow-signed Photo, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Jean Harlow-signed Photo, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E8 | 2:51
Watch 1:30
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Clip: S28 E8 | 1:30
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1920 Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese
Appraisal: Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese, ca. 1920
Clip: S28 E8 | 1:03
Watch 1:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1995 Muhammad Ali-signed Tablecloth
Appraisal: 1995 Muhammad Ali-signed Tablecloth
Clip: S28 E8 | 1:17
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Episode: S45 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42