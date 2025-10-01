© 2025 New England Public Media

This Old House

E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear

Season 47 Episode 3 | 23m 42s

In North Asheville, Mark McCullough and mason Don Caldwell clear storm-damaged chimney bricks, joined by sweep Alan Justice who finds cracks. In East Asheville, Kevin O'Connor helps Will Nicholson replace storm-damaged siding. Back in North Asheville, Zack Dettmore and James Dose remove a wall and add subflooring. Later, Kevin meets the Army Corps on relief efforts.

Aired: 10/08/25 | Expires: 10/23/25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Independent Lens
Trailer | Life After
A filmmaker investigates assisted dying through the lens of disabled voices missing from the debate.
Nature
Preview of WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
This Old House
E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
This Old House
E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
