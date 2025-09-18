E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
David Lee Brewer, Beyoncé's former vocal instructor, on Beyoncé's love of Grace Bumbry.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.