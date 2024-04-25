© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In

Season 45 Episode 21 | 23m 42s

Since the last visit, significant progress has been made on the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ. Steps are shared for installing the new wood flangeless windows. The homeowner assumes the job of installing the home audio system. Meanwhile, a trip is taken to the Empire State Building. Back at the house, the porch decking is installed and the new hybrid manifold homerun plumbing system is discusse

Aired: 04/24/24 | Expires: 05/09/24
Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Episode: S45 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
Episode: S45 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Episode: S45 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42