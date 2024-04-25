E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In

Extra
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Appraisal: 1926 Ernst Heinrich Roth Amati Copy Violin
Appraisal: Frederick Rhead Bowl & George Ohr Pot
Appraisal: Thurman Munson-signed Baseball, ca. 1975
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.