This Old House

E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward

Season 45 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

The Glen Ridge, NJ project is one week from completion. The kitchen cabinets and countertops are being installed. The inset-style cabinets came prefinished and flat-packed for value to the homeowners. A built-in bench is constructed using salvaged material. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new finish. A new landscape is designed, and cabinet crown molding and recessed lighting are installed.

Aired: 05/22/24 | Expires: 06/06/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
Episode: S45 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Episode: S45 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
Episode: S45 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42