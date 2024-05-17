E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward

Extra
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Appraisal: Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny Drawing, ca. 1955
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.