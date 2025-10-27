E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash

In Asheville, NC, Kevin O'Connor strolls through restored Biltmore Village and learns about its history and future. In East Asheville, Mauro Henrique guides Paula in cleaning and staining a fiberglass door. In North Asheville, Jenn Nawada and landscape architect Jennifer Verprauskus build a boulder terrace retaining wall. In Swannanoa, Kevin learns a new method to install an interior door.