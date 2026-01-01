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In honor of Disability Pride Month observe the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26 and consider its wider impact and implications across culture and society. See compelling stories that center intimate perspectives of lived experiences, where self-love and acceptance are built and fears and anxieties lead to profound moments of change. Co-presented with WXXI.

Watch 1:24:16
POV
I Didn't See You There
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
Episode: S35 E3514 | 1:24:16
Watch 7:15
POV
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
Special: 7:15
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
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  • Season 38
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  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05
Watch 21:48
POV
POV Shorts: The People Could Fly
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Episode: S38 E802 | 21:48
Watch 1:23:05
POV
A Mother Apart
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Episode: S38 E13 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:41
POV
Porcelain War
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Episode: S38 E12 | 1:22:41
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 30:04
Nature
The Fluffy Guardians of American Grasslands | Wild Critters USA
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Special: 30:04
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The Crown Prince & the President" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Preview: S2026 E8 | 0:30
Watch 13:45
American Masters
Mike Wallace reflects on the 60 Minutes tobacco story controversy
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Special: 13:45
Watch 16:49
Independent Lens
Spice Road | You’ve Never Had Indian Food Like This| S2 E2
Kerala cuisine might be India’s best-kept secret—and most Americans have never tried it.
Special: 16:49
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of London
Rick Steves takes you through London, celebrating the traditions that make it a cultural powerhouse.
Special: 55:35
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Hopes of finding earthquake survivors fade in Venezuela
Rescue efforts continue, but hopes of finding earthquake survivors fade in Venezuela
Clip: S2026 E134 | 4:59