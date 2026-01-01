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School's back in session! Life lessons, teachable moments, oral histories and bridge building conversations help preserve traditions, deepen identity, form connections and develop critical skills we need to grow and thrive and become better versions of ourselves.

Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Watch 9:43
POV
Freshwater
A meditation on Detroit unveiling the fluid nature of memory in familial legacies.
Special: 9:43
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Episode: S36 E603 | 25:03
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
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  • Season 39
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  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
POV
Remake
A filmmaker father tries to make sense of the sudden, unfathomable death of his son.
Episode: S39 E6
Watch 1:16:46
POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:16:46
Watch 1:22:45
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:22:43
POV
The Gas Station Attendant
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:22:43
Watch 1:23:01
POV
For Venida, For Kalief
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:23:01
Watch 1:23:27
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:27
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Extras
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Watch 1:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:39
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:02
Watch 2:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
Watch 2:14
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Sèvres Porcelain & Gilt Bronze Urns, ca. 1870
Appraisal: Sèvres Porcelain & Gilt Bronze Urns, ca. 1870
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:14