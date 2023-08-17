© 2023 New England Public Media

POV

POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse

Season 36 Episode 603 | 25m 03s

In a mountainous but extremely green landscape, goats jump over the rocks and laughing children run after them. In this paradise on earth, nomadic families have found their temporary home. From one of these families comes a teenage girl, Shahnaz. She’s been told she should be getting married soon, but her thoughts are focused on the world of literature.

Aired: 07/24/23 | Expires: 07/24/27
