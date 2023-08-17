POV Shorts: The Dream of a Horse

Extra
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
While in Congress, Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes.
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride.
Three stories about care and connection.
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.