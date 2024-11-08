© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

POV Shorts: Recorded Memory

Season 37 Episode 704 | 24m 35s

American Seams explores the stories of three women quilters whose lives complement and contrast each other across stunning landscapes in rural Colorado, Utah, and the Navajo Nation of New Mexico. In Thời Thơ Ấu (Childhood), a Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their childhood and homeland.

Aired: 11/11/24 | Expires: 11/11/28
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses"
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:32
Watch 2:21
Great Performances
Michael Bublé Performs "Moon River"
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:21
Watch 2:22
Great Performances
Dave Koz Performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl Preview
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Preview: S52 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:33
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:24
Great Performances
Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight Preview
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Preview: S52 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05
Watch 52:52
POV
Tokyo Uber Blues
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Episode: S37 E10 | 52:52
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:22:53
POV
Name Me Lawand
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:53
Watch 1:10:47
POV
Fauna
Exploring the dynamic nexus of humans, animals, and science in a post-pandemic world.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:10:47
Watch 1:22:17
POV
Against the Tide
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:22:17