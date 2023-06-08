© 2023 New England Public Media

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist.

Latest Episodes
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 2
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:12
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 1
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:12
Watch 48:13
Ridley
The Peaceful Garden, Part 2
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Episode: S1 E2 | 48:13
Watch 47:49
Ridley
The Peaceful Garden, Part 1
Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:49
Extras
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 4 Preview
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 3 Preview
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 2 Preview
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Preview
Retired DI Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex case by his former protege.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:41
Ridley
Closing a Cold Case
DI Carol Farman and Alex Ridley speak with Moll Halpin after her husband’s murder.
Clip: S1 | 1:41
