Two lovers follow their hearts in a new adaptation of Henry Fielding's novel starring Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Sophie Wilde (You Don't Know Me), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and adapted by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair).

Watch 1:28
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Scene
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 1:28
Watch 2:49
Tom Jones
Love Conquers All
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 2:49
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 3
Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 2
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 1
Tom and Sophia hit it off, despite their wildly contrasting backgrounds.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Preview
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Tom Jones
The Costumes
Costume designer Hazel Webb Crozier and more discuss the beautiful costumes of the series.
Clip: S2023 | 2:54
Watch 2:52
Tom Jones
The Aunts
Hear from the cast about the aunts of the series and their very different personalities.
Clip: S2023 | 2:52
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 3 Preview
Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop.
Preview: S2023 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
Tom Jones
Episode 3 Scene
Tom finds himself lured away from the masked ball by a mysterious woman.
Clip: S2023 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:58
Tom Jones
Filming Tom Jones
Cast and crew describe what it was like filming the series in scenic Northern Ireland.
Clip: S2023 | 1:58
Watch 1:59
Tom Jones
The Squires
Hear from actors James Fleet and Alun Armstrong about their roles as the Squires.
Clip: S2023 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 2 Preview
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Preview: S2023 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:18
Tom Jones
Episode 2 Scene
Blifil and Sophia have an awkward meeting regarding their impending marriage.
Clip: S2023 E2 | 1:18
Watch 2:55
Tom Jones
Tom Jones Reimagined
The cast and crew describe how they made the fresh new adaptation of Tom Jones.
Clip: S2023 | 2:55
