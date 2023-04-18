© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Sanditon

Episode 1

Season 3 Episode 1 | 53m 05s

Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year. Meanwhile, Georgiana receives a shocking threat to her fortune, and Edward tries to prove to Lady Denham that he is a changed man.

Aired: 03/18/23 | Expires: 04/02/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:32
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff Preview
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Preview: S50 E22 | 0:32
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sanditon Season 3
  • Sanditon Season 2
  • Sanditon Season 1
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05