Sanditon

Episode 6

Season 3 Episode 6

Charlotte desperately wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Having opened her heart, Georgiana’s worst fears are realized when she discovers she has been abandoned.

Aired: 04/22/23 | Expires: 05/07/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
