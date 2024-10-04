© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Latino Election Project

The Latino Election Project team includes (left to right) project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton, student interns Ian Burger and Evanni Santos, The Latino Newsletter executive director Julio Ricardo Varela, and student intern Halima Mohamed.
NEPM
The Latino Election Project team includes (left to right) project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton, student interns Ian Burger and Evanni Santos, The Latino Newsletter executive director Julio Ricardo Varela, and student intern Halima Mohamed.

The Latino Election Project

The Latino Election Project is a collaboration between New England Public Media and The Latino Newsletter, training high school journalists from the Springfield area.

The project is led by Julio Ricardo Varela from The Latino Newsletter with assistance from intern Donyel Le’Noir Felton. The student journalists are Evanni Santos and Halima Mohamed from Discovery Polytech Early College High School in Springfield and Ian Burger from Longmeadow High School.

Working alongside the NEPM News editorial team, interns will assist Varela in the production of election-related stories and public service announcements in both English and Spanish. Their work will look at election issues through the lens of the Latino community. Find all their work right here and listen for it on 88.5 NEPM.