The Latino Election Project is a collaboration
between New England Public Media and The Latino Newsletter
, training high school journalists from the Springfield area.
The project is led by Julio Ricardo Varela from The Latino Newsletter with assistance from intern Donyel Le’Noir Felton. The student journalists are Evanni Santos and Halima Mohamed from Discovery Polytech Early College High School in Springfield and Ian Burger from Longmeadow High School.
Working alongside the NEPM News editorial team, interns will assist Varela in the production of election-related stories and public service announcements in both English and Spanish. Their work will look at election issues through the lens of the Latino community. Find all their work right here and listen for it on 88.5 NEPM.