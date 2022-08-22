As summer nears its end, we embark on a search for books young people may enjoy. Dive in here for interviews with New England authors of books for children and young adults — and listen during Morning Edition.
Rosie pays close attention to the care her mother, a veterinarian, give to animals in need. When Rosie grows up, she too wants to be able to help animals like her mom does. Author Jennifer Welborn of Amherst, Mass. talks about the origins of her first children's book.
NEPM's Books for Young People series begins this year with Jim Price's "The Adventures of Harold from the Hood: A Trip to the Park." It's a tale for very young readers that teaches social skills for living in a diverse world.
When Northampton, Massachusetts, children's book author Jeff Mack was a kid, sometimes he'd read books that were a little too scary for him. Mack said his…
"On the Day the Horse Got Out" is a rhyming picture book written and illustrated by Hampshire College graduate and Greenfield resident, Audrey Helen…
“Chirp” by Kate Messner is a story about friendship, the joys of summer — and how to make yourself heard if an adult acts in a way that makes you…
"Fat Chance, Charlie Vega" is the first novel by Crystal Maldonado. It's a young adult rom-com about a smart high school girl named Charlie who struggles…
"Survivor Tree" is a children's book written by Marcie Colleen and illustrator Aaron Becker of Amherst, Massachusetts. It tells the story of a growing…
The story of how thousands of rescued Yiddish books became the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, has been told a few times. Now, it’s an…
Northampton, Massachusetts, author Tiffany Jewell’s activity-driven book, "This Book Is Anti-Racist," lays out the work kids need to do before a lifetime…
Walking into Olive Tree Books-n-Voices on Hancock Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, is like walking into someone’s home. It's one of only a few…