A transformation around ways of feeling Puerto Rican for composer Iván Rodriguez
What happens when a new place becomes your home?
When composer Iván Enrique Rodriguez moved from Puerto Rico to the mainland U.S., he realized that his sense of "Puerto Rican-ness" slowly shifted.
But rather than mourning the loss of a Puerto Rican identity, he realized that it was simply a change in form, a new way of feeling Puerto Rican.
That transformation, and the questions about identity and belonging that it brings up, formed the basis of his contribution to the El Puerto Rico project, "Transmutación Inerte."
The Victory Players:
Tianhui Ng, music director
Angela Santiago, ensemble manager
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni A. Perez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
You can watch an interview with Rodriguez below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish.
Spanish language translation: Damaris Pérez-Pizarro
Interview with Iván Enrique Rodriguez
Brian McCreath, GBH: What a heck of a piece this is. It's a really intense experience. We'll get to that in in a minute. But first, let's talk about that title ["Inert Transmutation"]. It's such an odd combination of words. And you say in your notes about the piece, it has a lot to do with identity and the identity of being Puerto Rican, but also experience on the mainland and what that means to you as a person, who you are. So can you unpack the title a little bit and tell me what "Inert Transmutation" is.
Iván Rodriguez: This piece, I wrote it, and it was a very important experience for me precisely because of that. I basically grew up my whole life in Puerto Rico. I lived there for 24 years straight, and all of a sudden life took a turn and I had to move to the mainland, the US When you're part of any country's diaspora, you are experiencing another world, even though you're a citizen, and that carries with it a whole bunch of different things. [You're] not only [in] a different place, but a different meaning of a place, you acquire a different meaning. I even remember that in Puerto Rico, I was just Iván Enrique Rodriguez. And when I came to the US for the first time, I noticed I was brown. So there are a whole host of things that suddenly change about you. You notice they are different, the understanding of other [things] is different, but you stay the same. For example, now that I've been living for more than six years here in the U.S., I say that in the U.S., I have a house, but not necessarily a home. And I find myself here. I go to the supermarket here. I know every corner of my neighborhood, the local pizzeria that I think I go to too much. And I find myself comfortable there, and I have a memory of Puerto Rico and I visit Puerto Rico. But every year I spend here and then I go back, more of the Puerto Rico that I left becomes more of a memory. But that doesn't make me less Puerto Rican. I still am Puerto Rican because that's part of my being. I exist because I was born there and I was there. But all of a sudden that place that I no longer have a house there, which is still my home, changed because the things that I remember are not necessarily there anymore. And people got older, people's lives changed, my attitude changed. I spend my whole time in New York and when I go back to Puerto Rico and I go into a doctor's office or any place, everyone gives me the "good morning." Imagine doing that in New York. So, there are so many things that change. And yet when I look in the mirror, I see the same person. So in this piece, I try to take elements of my Puerto Rican-ness, if you will, and try to stretch them to the point of breaking without changing them, in different environments and in different developments musical experiences that invoke that emotion or turmoil or sometimes calmness of experiencing something new or noticing that. Wherever you go, you're still yourself, and there are things that change or there are things that appear to change, but they never do.
Your writing and now your speaking about this aspect of your music brings to mind for me, the idea that when one goes to live abroad in any other country, you do have this experience of, as you talk about, having a house, but maybe not a home in this new place, even if it's just for a short time. But you also gain a perspective on where you've come from that you never would have had otherwise. And so you describe the way that every year you're away from Puerto Rico, it becomes more and more based on memory. But what else happens in your experience, what else have you come to know about Puerto Rico that you didn't know before in these last six years I think you said that you've lived in the mainland?
You know, people say that hindsight is always 20/20, right? My music was very based on classical music tradition, I worked very hard to develop my own musical language, but it was that when I was in Puerto Rico. But once you move out and you look back all of a sudden nostalgia, memories, food, people, all of those things come together. And when you don't experience them as much as you used to, you notice that you took them for granted, and then all of a sudden, this sense of identity bursts. You're no longer. You don't put it aside, and I mentioned this more so in music because there is this—at least in Puerto Rico that I've experienced—there is this bizarre stigma that you do music, but there is a divide between folk music, popular music, classical music, and you don't mix the two, even when most musicians in Puerto Rico work in most of those areas at the same time. But you don't really mix them. But when you're outside, all of a sudden, the way you express yourself, whether it's poetry, painting, whatever type of art or whatever you do, all of a sudden you feel the need to integrate that part of your identity in. But how? Is it your personal experience? Of course. But what else do you share if it's not that same folk music, that same collective ideal of what Puerto Rico is? And I did notice that, I've mentioned this, it's hard to admit and I've mentioned this to many people, I've been going through a reckoning regarding what music is or what music means to me. I came from a very strict learning process of music and the concepts were very, very strict, this is music, this is classical music, and you follow this tradition. And then we dare to call some correct or incorrect, you know? But then when you go through this experience and you notice that maybe honesty is more important and not even more important. It speaks without you needing to explain anything else, then you begin to accept, integrate, and play with elements that you put aside as that image or that element that we only took out during Christmas or, you know, Thanksgiving or things like that. So that was a very strong thing that I noticed once I spent more time here.
Now we're discussing all these issues in a sort of lofty, almost philosophical way, almost contemplative. And then we turn to your music and there is tremendous energy flowing through this piece of music. And so I want to I want to propose that the way it comes across to me is that your process, this struggling or reckoning with identity, is not a peaceful process. And that's translated into the music, I suppose.
Correct. There are many indications in the score, there are moments that say "doubtful" or "abrupt." There are a whole host of words that I use precisely trying to convey that because it's important, and I think it's important to speak about this. It is not a peaceful process, but it's even less peaceful when you go through experiences that only you are able to go through. Going back to the same thing that I mentioned earlier, noticing that I was brown for the first time. In Puerto Rico, we had this idea of collaborating, of working hard, et cetera. And all of a sudden you moved to the U.S. thinking, who you are and what you want to bring to people, what you want, and more so in classical music. No one thinks of making a living out of this, no one thinks of that. So what's the other part, what do you just want to share? Why would you put something on paper? Why would you go through the struggle of having all that music in here and writing it on paper? Why would you do that if it's not to share it with someone else? Right? You want to share. But all of a sudden there is a barrier that is inherently entangled with your identity that you can't shed off. Abrasive is putting it lightly. And that process of coming to terms with your identity and precisely a Puerto Rican identity that has so much history with the United States and even more so recently. It's too much to say the least. So [after] putting all that energy in, sometimes a storm is an accurate way to represent things.
There's one incredibly striking part of your piece that you probably already know what I'm going to ask you about, which is this piano cadenza. And oh my gosh! I just I wonder what you can say about the role of that particular section of the music. What is the role of that within the piece? If you can distill it into something verbal, at least in terms of contextualizing it, it is so striking that I have my own sort of reaction to it, but I also don't want to over-interpret or anything. So tell me about that, your decision to write it, to include that incredibly virtuosic but also very intimate part. I mean, I guess what I want to say for any viewer who hasn't actually heard the piece yet is that there's a dropping out of the rest of the ensemble for this piano cadenza that is stark. And I don't want to go too much further than that because I don't want to color the experience, but it's really, really striking. I wonder what you can say about that.
Well, there are many angles for this. First, my training in music was saxophone, violin, and piano. So I identify with the instrument number one. Number two, the role of that cadence there. The whole piece is predicated on two different elements: a Puerto Rican song called "Lamento Borincano" or "Puerto Rican’s Lament," I use snippets of that song and I elaborate on it, and the other element is the bomba rhythm "sica." The whole piece is played with those two things. I think those two elements add signifiers of identity and I put them through, I think you coined the term very, very well, a stark process in the piano cadenza as the character. And why I say that is because in the end, after going through that, it's transformative, but it's that transmutation with the growing pains. You need to have the growing pains. Why? Because if you don't have the pain, how can you appreciate the good or the painless? Right after the cadenza, there is an apotheosis of the piece with the motivic theme of the "Puerto Rican Lament" in this very grand presentation, this almost conclusive, "we got here, this is it, we finally solved the issue. This is it." After that moment, there is a little more, a tale that leaves the question open. But the role is basically that you go through the experiences in the piece, and I think we all go through this, whether we encounter a problem with identity, whether we encounter a family issue or the first time we experienced death. All of those things mark a moment in which you need to abstract yourself and only you can deal with it. You can have input from many other sources, but only you can deal with the issue. So that's why I leave a soloist. But I have a bunch of musicians. Why the piano? Well, the first time I came to Holyoke with the Victory Players for the festival, I just clicked with Nathan and we spent a whole lot of time together and we laughed about a lot of things. And we talked about many things. We stayed up all night and we had similar ideas about music and identity and a whole bunch of different things. He went to Juilliard. I'm finishing my doctorate in Juilliard now. So we had many elements that just connected for each other. And then I saw him perform and I was like, hmm, I know what I can put you through. So I decided to write for him. Actually, even the conductor score has the word cadenza for the conductor to know that there is that moment, but the individual part has "to Nathan." I dedicated the cadenza to him.
It's beautiful and and illuminating. I mean, both in the way that the role is played by that particular part of the music, but also by the very personal connection.
And I think it's very important because people tend to —and this is part of the problem in music education — people tend to elevate composers into this Olympian stage of wisdom and genius, right? That's nonsense. We're just putting dots on paper because we like music and because we want to share something with people. They are playing it. I thought of that. And he is going through the hassle of putting it together. We wouldn't be anything without the performers. So, my best way to say thank you or give that nod of, "I appreciate your commitment so much" is to do things like that, highlight something I really appreciate. Because without any of them, I couldn't, I wouldn't exist.
Brian McCreath, GBH: Título fascinante y ‘chacho, qué gran pieza es esta ["Transmutación Inerte"]. Es una experiencia realmente intensa. Nosotros llegaremos a eso en un minuto. Pero primero, hablemos de ese título. Es una extraña combinación de palabras. Y dices en tus notas sobre la pieza, tiene mucho que ver con la identidad y la identidad de ser puertorriqueño, pero también la experiencia en el continente y lo que eso significa para ti como persona, quién eres. Entonces, ¿puedes desglosar un poco el título y decirme qué es la transmutación inerte?
Iván Rodríguez: Esta pieza, la escribí yo, y fue una experiencia muy importante para mí precisamente por eso. Básicamente crecí toda mi vida en Puerto Rico. Yo viví allí durante 24 años seguidos y, de repente, la vida dio un giro y tuve que mudarme al continente, a los EE. UU. Cuando tú eres parte de la diáspora de cualquier país, tu experimentas otro mundo, aunque seas un ciudadano, y eso conlleva un montón de cosas diferentes. [Estás] no solo [en] un lugar diferente, sino un significado diferente de un lugar, adquieres un significado diferente. Incluso recuerdo que en Puerto Rico yo era solo Iván Enrique Rodríguez. Y cuando vine a los EE. UU. por primera vez, noté que era moreno. Entonces, hay una gran cantidad de cosas que cambian repentinamente en ti. Tú notas que las cosas son diferentes, la comprensión de otras [cosas] es diferente, pero tu sigues siendo el mismo. Por ejemplo, ahora que vivo más de seis años aquí en los EE. UU., yo digo que en los EE. UU. tengo una casa, pero no necesariamente un hogar. Y me encuentro aquí. Voy al supermercado aquí. Conozco cada rincón de mi barrio, la pizzería local a la que creo que voy demasiado. Y me encuentro cómodo allí, y tengo un recuerdo de Puerto Rico y visito Puerto Rico. Pero cada año que paso aquí y luego vuelvo más al Puerto Rico que dejé (que) se vuelve más un recuerdo. Pero eso no me hace menos puertorriqueño. Sigo siendo puertorriqueño porque eso es parte de mi ser. Yo existo porque nací allí y estuve allí. Pero de repente ese lugar que ya no tengo casa allí, que sigue siendo mi hogar, cambió porque las cosas que yo recuerdo ya no necesariamente están allí. Y la gente envejeció, la vida de la gente cambió, mi actitud cambió. Me paso todo el tiempo en Nueva York y cuando regreso a Puerto Rico y entro en un consultorio médico o en cualquier lugar, todos me dan los buenos días. Imagina hacer eso en Nueva York. Entonces, hay tantas cosas que cambian. Y, sin embargo, cuando me miro en el espejo, veo a la misma persona. Entonces, en esta pieza, trato de tomar elementos de mi puertorriqueñidad, por así decirlo, y trato de estirarlos hasta el punto de romperlos sin cambiarlos, en diferentes ambientes y en diferentes desarrollos de experiencias musicales que invoquen esa emoción o agitación. O, a veces, la tranquilidad de experimentar algo nuevo o darse cuenta de eso. Donde quiera que vayas, tu sigues siendo tú mismo, y hay cosas que cambian o hay cosas que parecen cambiar, pero ellas nunca cambian.
Tus escritos y ahora tu forma de hablar sobre este aspecto de tu música me trae a la mente la idea de que cuando uno se va a vivir al extranjero en cualquier otro país, tú tienes esta experiencia de, mientras hablas, tener una casa, pero tal vez no un hogar en este nuevo lugar, aunque sea solo por corto tiempo. Pero tú también obtienes una perspectiva de dónde vienes que nunca habrías tenido de otra manera. Y así describes la forma en que cada año que estás lejos de Puerto Rico, se convierte cada vez más basado en la memoria. Pero ¿qué más pasa en tu experiencia? ¿qué más has llegado a saber de Puerto Rico que no sabías antes en estos últimos seis años? Que creo que dijiste que has vivido en el continente.
Sabes, la gente dice que la retrospectiva siempre es 20/20, ¿verdad? Mi música estaba muy basada en la tradición de la música clásica, yo trabajé muy duro para desarrollar mi propio lenguaje musical, pero eso fue cuando estaba en Puerto Rico. Pero una vez que te mudas y miras hacia atrás, de repente la nostalgia, los recuerdos, la comida, la gente, todas esas cosas se unen. Y cuando tú no los experimentas tanto como antes, te das cuenta de que los diste por sentado y, de repente, esta sensación de identidad estalla. Ya tú no eres. Tu no lo dejas de lado, y mencioné esto más en la música porque existe algo, al menos en Puerto Rico que he experimentado, existe este estigma extraño de que haces música, pero hay una división entre música folclórica, música popular, música clásica, y no se mezclan las dos, aun cuando la mayoría de los músicos en Puerto Rico trabajan en la mayoría de esas áreas al mismo tiempo. Pero en realidad tu no los mezclas. Pero cuando estás afuera, de repente, la forma en que te expresas, ya sea poesía, pintura, cualquier tipo de arte o lo que sea que hagas, de repente sientes la necesidad de integrar, esa parte de tu identidad. ¿Pero cómo? ¿Es tu experiencia personal? Por supuesto. Pero ¿qué más compartes si no es esa misma música folclórica, ese mismo ideal colectivo de lo que es Puerto Rico? Y yo me di cuenta de que, he mencionado esto, es difícil de admitir y se lo he mencionado a muchas personas, he estado haciendo un ajuste de cuentas sobre qué es la música o qué significa la música para mí. Yo vengo de un proceso de aprendizaje muy estricto de la música y los conceptos eran muy, muy estrictos, esto es música, esto es música clásica, y tu sigues esta tradición. Y luego nos atrevemos a llamar a algunos correctos o incorrectos, ¿sabes? Pero luego, cuando tu pasas por esta experiencia, te das cuenta de que tal vez la honestidad es más importante y no más importante. La misma habla sin que tengas que explicar nada más, entonces empiezas a aceptar, integrar y jugar con elementos que dejas de lado como esa imagen o ese elemento que solo sacamos en Navidad o, ya sabes, Acción de Gracias o cosas así. Así es que eso fue algo muy fuerte que noté una vez que pasé más tiempo aquí.
Ahora nosotros estamos discutiendo todos estos temas de una manera elevada, casi filosófica, casi contemplativa. Y luego pasamos a tu música y hay una tremenda energía fluyendo a través de esta pieza musical. Y entonces quiero proponer que la forma en que me parece que es tu proceso, esta lucha o ajuste de cuentas con la identidad, no es un proceso pacífico. Y eso se traduce en la música, supongo.
Correcto. Hay muchos indicios en la partitura, hay momentos que dicen “dudoso” o “abrupto.” Hay una gran cantidad de palabras que uso precisamente para transmitir eso porque es importante, y pienso que es importante hablar de esto. No es un proceso pacífico, pero es aún menos pacífico cuando pasas por experiencias que solo tú eres capaz de pasar. Volviendo a lo mismo que mencioné antes, notar que era marrón por primera vez. En Puerto Rico nosotros teníamos esta idea de colaborar, de trabajar duro, etcétera. Y de repente te mudaste a los EE. UU. pensando en quién eres y qué quieres traerle a la gente, qué quieres, y más en la música clásica. Nadie piensa en vivir de esto, nadie piensa en eso. Entonces, ¿cuál es la otra parte? ¿Qué es lo que quieres compartir? ¿Por qué pondrías algo en papel? ¿Por qué pasarías por el trabajo de tener toda esa música aquí y escribirla en papel? ¿Por qué harías eso si no es para compartirlo con alguien más? ¿Verdad? Tu quieres compartirlo. Pero de repente hay una barrera inherentemente enredada con tu identidad que no puedes deshacerte. Abrasivo es ponerlo a la ligera. Y ese proceso de aceptar tu identidad y precisamente una identidad puertorriqueña que tiene tanta historia con los Estados Unidos y más recientemente. Es demasiado por decir lo mínimo. Entonces, [después] de poner toda esa energía, a veces una tormenta es una forma precisa de representar las cosas.
Hay una parte increíblemente llamativa de tu pieza sobre la que probablemente ya sepas lo que te voy a preguntar, que es esta cadencia de piano. Y ¡oh Dios mío! Solo me pregunto qué puedes decir sobre el papel (que juega) esa sección particular de la música. ¿Cuál es el papel (que juega) eso dentro de la pieza? Si puedes destilarlo en algo verbal, al menos en términos de contextualizarlo, es tan llamativo que tengo mi propio tipo de reacción, pero tampoco quiero sobre interpretar lo ni nada. Cuéntame sobre eso, tu decisión de escribirlo, de incluir esa parte increíblemente virtuosa pero también muy íntima. Ósea, supongo que lo que quiero decir para cualquier espectador que aún no haya escuchado la pieza es que hay un abandono del resto del conjunto para esta cadencia de piano que es severa. Y no quiero ir mucho más allá porque no quiero colorear la experiencia, pero es muy, muy sorprendente. Me pregunto ¿qué puedes decir sobre eso?
Bueno, hay muchos ángulos para esto. Primero, mi formación en música fue saxofón, violín y piano. Así es que me identifico con el instrumento número uno. Número dos, el papel (que jugó) de esa cadencia allí. Toda la pieza se basa en dos elementos diferentes: una canción puertorriqueña llamada Lamento Borincano, yo utilizo fragmentos de esa canción y la desarrollo, y el otro elemento es el ritmo de la Bomba sicá. Toda la pieza es tocada con esas dos cosas. Creo que esos dos elementos agregan significantes de identidad y los expuse, yo pienso que tu acuñaste el término muy, muy bien, un proceso rígido en la cadencia del piano como personaje. Y por qué digo eso es porque al final, después de pasar por eso, es transformador, pero es esa transmutación con los dolores de crecimiento. Tú necesitas tener los dolores de crecimiento. ¿Por qué? Porque si no tienes el dolor, ¿cómo puedes apreciar lo bueno o lo indoloro? Inmediatamente después de la cadencia, hay una apoteosis de la pieza con el tema motívico del Lamento puertorriqueño en esta grandísima presentación, esto casi concluyente, “llegamos aquí, esto es todo, finalmente resolvimos el problema. Esto es todo.” Después de ese momento, hay un poco más, un relato que deja la pregunta abierta. Pero el papel (que juega) es básicamente que tu atraviesas las experiencias en la pieza, y creo que todos pasamos por esto, ya sea que nos encontremos con un problema de identidad, ya sea que nos encontremos con un problema familiar o la primera vez que experimentamos la muerte. Todas esas cosas marcan un momento en el que necesitas abstraerte y solo tú puedes lidiar con eso. Tú puede recibir aportes de muchas otras fuentes, pero solo tú puedes tratar el problema. Por eso yo les dejo un solista. Pero tengo un montón de músicos. ¿Por qué el piano? Bueno, la primera vez que vine a Holyoke con los Victory Players para el festival, yo solo conecté con Nathan y pasamos mucho tiempo juntos y nos reímos de muchas cosas. Y nosotros hablamos de muchas cosas. Nosotros nos quedamos despiertos toda la noche y teníamos ideas similares sobre la música y la identidad y un montón de cosas diferentes. Él fue a Juilliard. Yo estoy terminando mi doctorado en Juilliard ahora. Así es que teníamos muchos elementos que simplemente se conectaban entre sí. Y luego lo vi actuar y pensé, hmm, sé en cúal te puedo poner. Así es que decidí escribir para él. En realidad, incluso las partituras del director tienen la palabra cadencia para que el director sepa que hay ese momento, pero la parte individual tiene “para Nathan.” Yo le dediqué la cadencia.
Es hermoso e iluminador. Quiero decir, tanto en la forma en que el papel (que juega) es interpretado por esa parte particular de la música, como por la conexión muy personal.
Y creo que es muy importante porque la gente tiende, y esto es parte del problema en la educación musical, la gente tiende a elevar a los compositores a esta etapa olímpica de sabiduría y genio, ¿verdad? Eso es una tontería. Nosotros solo estamos poniendo puntos en el papel porque nos gusta la música y porque queremos compartir algo con la gente. Ellos lo están tocando. Yo pensé en eso. Y él está pasando por la molestia de armarlo. Nosotros no seríamos nada sin los artistas. Entonces, mi mejor manera de decir gracias o asentir con la cabeza, apreciando mucho su compromiso es hacer cosas como esa, resaltar algo que realmente aprecio. Porque sin ninguno de ellos, yo no podría, yo no existiría.
El Puerto Rico is a collaboration of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), New England Public Media and GBH Music, which originally published a version of this post.