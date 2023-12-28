Neftalí Durán on Indigenous food

Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
Music and history is what Elisa Gonzales brought to Tertulia on November 12, 2023. Ms. Gonzales spoke about her family’s difficult experience during the Mexican Repatriation Act in effect from 1929 -1936.