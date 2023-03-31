© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

An indictment, an indigenous voice, two cloudy wines, and Cloudbelly

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
Surprise! Former President Donald Trump was indicted yesterday, much to everyone's surprise. Western New England University Law Professor, Jen Taub, give us her take on the news. Tasting the King and Queen of Northern Italian wines in The Wine Thunderdome with the Wine Snobs from State Street Fruit Store, Deli, Wines and Spirits in Northampton. Jennifer Lee, from the Narragansett Tribe, on the Indigenous Voices screening at The Lava Center in Greenfield. And the band Cloudbelly, performing at The Drake in Amherst tonight.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
