An indictment, an indigenous voice, two cloudy wines, and Cloudbelly

Surprise! Former President Donald Trump was indicted yesterday, much to everyone's surprise. Western New England University Law Professor, Jen Taub, give us her take on the news. Tasting the King and Queen of Northern Italian wines in The Wine Thunderdome with the Wine Snobs from State Street Fruit Store, Deli, Wines and Spirits in Northampton. Jennifer Lee, from the Narragansett Tribe, on the Indigenous Voices screening at The Lava Center in Greenfield. And the band Cloudbelly, performing at The Drake in Amherst tonight.