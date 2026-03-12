NEPM Interns: Where Are They Now? From news intern to 'The Berkshire Eagle'

One of NEPM's missions is to teach and prepare the multimedia journalists of the future.

I am Elizabeth Román, the executive editor of news at NEPM. I also started my journalistic journey as an intern at The Republican in 2002. That internship shaped the course of my career and my life. So, naturally, I am a champion for newsroom internships — especially in public media which has a rich history of supporting education and community.

Recently NEPM's Education Department launched a series catching up with interns. This is Tara Monastesse's story.

A Mount Holyoke graduate and newsroom intern in the fall of 2023, Tara was one of the first interns I oversaw at the station and she set the bar high. She was not afraid to take on any assignment we gave her and fit right into our newsroom. Below she shares a bit about her experience at NEPM.

How do you remember your experience with NEPM?

The editors and reporters at NEPM were always available to chat with interns and provide guidance, which is a very special thing. Sometimes interns end up sidelined or forgotten about in busy organizations, but I always felt like the newsroom staff made my education and success a priority.

I never had a day in the office where I wasn’t doing something that would further hone my journalistic skills. When it was time for the internship to end, I was definitely sure that I wanted to pursue journalism as a career. For the rest of college, I referred to my NEPM internship as “that time I got to do my dream job for four months.”

What’s something you learned that you will take with you throughout your career?

The worst thing people can say is no! Walking around Springfield with a microphone to do vox pop interviews was intimidating at first, but by the end of that experience I felt much more confident. Even when people turned down an interview request, I learned to not take it personally. It definitely helped turn me from a person afraid to order a pizza on the phone into someone who cold-calls sources on a daily basis without hesitation.

Screenshot / The Berkshire Eagle

What advice would you give future interns?

Don’t be afraid to pitch story ideas! My editors had an abundance of ideas for me to work on, but I wish I’d spent more time brainstorming my own. Even if your idea isn’t feasible, it’ll help you learn what works and what doesn’t.

Tell us what you’re up to these days?

I’m the Pittsfield City Reporter at The Berkshire Eagle, covering news throughout Berkshire County. Now that I’m back in western Massachusetts, I still listen to NEPM daily on my commutes and at home on the radio.