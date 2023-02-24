© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Drinking with nuns for freedom

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
NEPM
In the heart of the Ruggles Center in Florence, Massachusetts.

Florence, MA has a long history of abolitionism and Utopian communities. Who knew? We took at tour of the David Ruggles Center to learn more of the folx who were inspired to make us a more complete union.

Then we sat with local Author Margot Douaihy about her recent mystery novel Scorched Grace, just before she stops in South Hadley for her book tour.

And Ray Berry of White Lion Brewing in Springfield makes a jaunt across the street to raise a glass with us, and discuss equity in the brewing community.

Plus, we give you a run down of the recent news of Pearl St Nightclub's liquor license and possible further changes to that towns liquor and pot licenses with NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
