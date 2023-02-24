Drinking with nuns for freedom

Florence, MA has a long history of abolitionism and Utopian communities. Who knew? We took at tour of the David Ruggles Center to learn more of the folx who were inspired to make us a more complete union.

Then we sat with local Author Margot Douaihy about her recent mystery novel Scorched Grace, just before she stops in South Hadley for her book tour.

And Ray Berry of White Lion Brewing in Springfield makes a jaunt across the street to raise a glass with us, and discuss equity in the brewing community.

Plus, we give you a run down of the recent news of Pearl St Nightclub's liquor license and possible further changes to that towns liquor and pot licenses with NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.