Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Don't let the Pigeon cook the books

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT
Mo & Cher Willems with the hosts of Fab 413
1 of 4  — Mo & Cher Willems with the hosts of Fab 413
(from right) Kaliis Smith, Mo Willems, Monte Belmonte, and Cher Willems at the exhibit at R. Michaelson Gallery in Northampton
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Ekus Cookbook Library
2 of 4  — The Ekus Cookbook Library
The world record holding cookbook collection with Lisa Ekus (left) , Monte Belmonte, and Sally Ekus
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Auxillary cookbook library in Hatfield
3 of 4  — Auxillary cookbook library in Hatfield
The auxillary portion of the Ekus cookbook collection
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Monte and Mo Willems (right
4 of 4  — Monte and Mo Willems (right) at his exhibit
Monte and author Mo Willems (right) at his exhibit in Northampton
Kaliis Smith

We all need a bit of reprieve from Tuesday's kerfuffle.

So we dig into some books instead! NYT bestselling author, opera composer, and Kennedy Center education artist in residence, Mo Willems shows us his latest art exhibit, Wrecked Shapes. And we celebrate the 20th anniversary of perhaps his best known character: Pigeon.

Then we head to Hatfield, where the largest collection of cookbooks resides! At least that's according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and its winner Lisa Ekus lets us run rampant among its tomes while telling us how the massive assortment came to be. Her daughter Sally Ekus also gives us insight to the cookbook publishing industry and their place in it.

Plus we hear some of your thoughts about the goings on, locally with the use of the word "Ladies" in Easthampton, and nationally with the aforementioned indictment! Tell us yours at thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 18006399120!

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE BOOKS EDUCATION FOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
