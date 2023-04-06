Don't let the Pigeon cook the books

We all need a bit of reprieve from Tuesday's kerfuffle.

So we dig into some books instead! NYT bestselling author, opera composer, and Kennedy Center education artist in residence, Mo Willems shows us his latest art exhibit, Wrecked Shapes. And we celebrate the 20th anniversary of perhaps his best known character: Pigeon.

Then we head to Hatfield, where the largest collection of cookbooks resides! At least that's according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and its winner Lisa Ekus lets us run rampant among its tomes while telling us how the massive assortment came to be. Her daughter Sally Ekus also gives us insight to the cookbook publishing industry and their place in it.

Plus we hear some of your thoughts about the goings on, locally with the use of the word "Ladies" in Easthampton, and nationally with the aforementioned indictment! Tell us yours at thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 18006399120!