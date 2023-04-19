© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Retro runways to tumble upon

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
TUmble5.jpg
1 of 4  — TUmble5.jpg
(from right) Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla of the Tumble Science Podcast for kids with the Hosts of The Fabulous 413.
Bart Rankin / New England Public Media
The Runway 5k folx and Fab 413
2 of 4  — The Runway 5k folx and Fab 413
(from left) Julie Kumble of Treehouse foundation, Holly Lurgio of the Northampton Airport, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
tumble.jpg
3 of 4  — tumble.jpg
The logo of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids
courtesy of Tumble Science Podcast for Kids
Emily Brewster, with her official title
4 of 4  — Emily Brewster, with her official title
Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster, with her official title
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

We're hoping to fit in with the cool kids today.

Some of those cool kids are running on airport runways. We talk to Julie Kumble of Treehouse Foundation and Holly Lurgio of the Northampton Airport about the Runway 5k happening on April 23rd, where they'll be raising funds by letting people run where the airplanes roam (but not while the airplanes roam). We find out how Treehouse is changing the landscape of foster care and that yes, some folx do build their planes from kits.

And other cool kids will be hanging out with Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla from the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, who in addition to taking their songs and knowledge to Meltdown in Greenfield this weekend, bring us tales about birds and blind scientists.

But the coolest kids of all can go backwards in time with their words. Resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster teaches us about a term coined by former NPR President Frank Mankiewicz and how it dates the evolution of technology.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURESCIENCEWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
