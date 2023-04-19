Retro runways to tumble upon

We're hoping to fit in with the cool kids today.

Some of those cool kids are running on airport runways. We talk to Julie Kumble of Treehouse Foundation and Holly Lurgio of the Northampton Airport about the Runway 5k happening on April 23rd, where they'll be raising funds by letting people run where the airplanes roam (but not while the airplanes roam). We find out how Treehouse is changing the landscape of foster care and that yes, some folx do build their planes from kits.

And other cool kids will be hanging out with Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla from the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, who in addition to taking their songs and knowledge to Meltdown in Greenfield this weekend, bring us tales about birds and blind scientists.

But the coolest kids of all can go backwards in time with their words. Resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster teaches us about a term coined by former NPR President Frank Mankiewicz and how it dates the evolution of technology.