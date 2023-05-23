© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A swift june powwow

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT
(from left) Kara Nye of Odenong Powwow, Kaliis Smith, Monte Belmonte, and Justin Beatty of Odenong Powwow at the NEPM studios
Sometime in the late 1960s, in Sacramento, two Filipina American sisters — June Millington and Jean Millington — got together with other teenage girls to play music. Little did they know their garage band would evolve into the groundbreaking rock group Fanny. And now, June Millington mentors women and girls in music at her Institute for the Musical Arts in Goshen. “Fanny” premieres on NEPM TV Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m.
We're starting the week with a flurry of activity.

That activity includes veritable rock legends, as we talk with June Millington about her band, Fanny. They've got a documentary that's airing on PBS+ and covers all the boundaries that the still performing and touring band broke over their tenure. That's not all though, as proven by IMA: The Institute for the Musical Arts. We get into the origin stories of both the band and the hilltown organization helping folx rock hard.

We find it in the 3rd Annual Odenong Powwow, which happens this weekend at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. The event is free and open to the public, but is intentionally a space for especially Indigenous, Native, and First Nations people to convene and celebrate. Powwow singer, lecturer, and artistJustin Beatty and organizer Kara Nye came by the studio to elaborate more on the events they have planned (including ways you can help make the whole thing happen).

And we find it in the collisions on planets, as that's how moons get born sometimes. Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, explains how looking at the craters on Mars' moons through successful rover missions is giving folx a better understanding of how those celestial bodies come to be. And how, on occasion, those lunar blemishes accidentally ride the coattails of pop stars.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
