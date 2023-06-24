Bridge St grows up

We are back at full host capacity! Huzzah!

But someone wasn't able to fully turn off while vacationing due to seeing a logo that referenced Western Mass. Monte chats with Tim Convery of Tim-Scapes about his city designs including the one for "HAMP", and other inspirations.

Returning is hungry work, however, so we get a visit from Clarissa Lee-Madden of Grown Up Farm in Belchertown. Though this farm started out in mycology, it's branched out much more since it's origins and we get into what's good that's coming up from the ground right now, as well as some extra delicious ways to eat them from the personal chef herself.

And speaking of eating, we also visit Bridge Street School's Better World Picnic. This annual celebration is not just in honor of the end of the school year, but also of the rich diversity that the student body and their families represent.

