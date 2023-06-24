© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Bridge St grows up

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
All the goodies from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown
1 of 8  — Grown Up Farm full spread
All the goodies from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Teacher Soledad Toreman at Bridge St. School's Better World Picnic
2 of 8  — soledad toreman.HEIC
Teacher Soledad Toreman at Bridge St. School's Better World Picnic
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
A selection of the city focused work at Tim-Scapes
3 of 8  — tim scapes store
A selection of the city focused work at Tim-Scapes
courtesy of Tim-Scapes
(clockwise from right) Clarissa Lee-Madden of Grown Up Farm in Belchertown, Jacob Nelson of CISA, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith
4 of 8  — Grown Up Farm w CISA
(clockwise from right) Clarissa Lee-Madden of Grown Up Farm in Belchertown, Jacob Nelson of CISA, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Members of the Bridge St. School's walking schoolbus
5 of 8  — Tim of scapes.jpg
Members of the Bridge St. School's walking schoolbus
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
Tim Convery of Tim-Scapes with his "HAMP" logo
6 of 8  — Tim Convery w HAMP.jpg
Tim Convery of Tim-Scapes with his "HAMP" logo
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Radio
A bevvy of prepared delights from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown. Clockwise from top right: lacto-fermented harukei turnips, roasted radishes, broccolini leaf chips, garlic scape pesto, and raw radishes and harukei turnips.
7 of 8  — Grown Up Farm Goodies
A bevvy of prepared delights from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown. Clockwise from top right: lacto-fermented harukei turnips, roasted radishes, broccolini leaf chips, garlic scape pesto, and raw radishes and harukei turnips.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Ayana Morse, parent at Bridge St School
8 of 8  — Ayana morse.jpg
Ayana Morse, parent at Bridge St School
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media

We are back at full host capacity! Huzzah!

But someone wasn't able to fully turn off while vacationing due to seeing a logo that referenced Western Mass. Monte chats with Tim Convery of Tim-Scapes about his city designs including the one for "HAMP", and other inspirations.

Returning is hungry work, however, so we get a visit from Clarissa Lee-Madden of Grown Up Farm in Belchertown. Though this farm started out in mycology, it's branched out much more since it's origins and we get into what's good that's coming up from the ground right now, as well as some extra delicious ways to eat them from the personal chef herself.

And speaking of eating, we also visit Bridge Street School's Better World Picnic. This annual celebration is not just in honor of the end of the school year, but also of the rich diversity that the student body and their families represent.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONAGRICULTUREFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith