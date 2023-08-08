© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Festival for grilled fawns

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
A crowd gathers in front of a stage at a park. Blue and pink lights flash from the stage.
A crowd gathers at Heritage Park for Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke.
Two wine glasses sit atop a large barrel. To the right of them are several glasses and a plate full of cut pieces of grilled meat impaled with a few toothpicks. The bottle to the left says "Benegas| Estate wine|Malbec|2021|Gualtallary." The other states "Seghesto|Zinfandel|Sonoma|Sonoma County|2021."
The two wines of the grilling Thunderdome at State Street Wines & Spirits in Northampton, and their grilled pairing.
Five people all in jackets stand against a metal wall. The person in the center appears female, has strawberry blond hair and wears a hat
Local Rock band the Fawns
Mayor Joshua Garcia of Holyoke, Massachusetts, acknowledges the crowd as he arrives for his swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 15, 2021.
Mayor Joshua Garcia of Holyoke, Massachusetts, acknowledges the crowd as he arrives for his swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 15, 2021.
(from left) The Yankee Sippah, The Wine Son, and Monte Belmonte deep in the catacombs below State Street Wine & Spirits in Northampton.
(from left) The Yankee Sippah, The Wine Son, and Monte Belmonte deep in the catacombs below State Street Wine & Spirits in Northampton.
A street is lined with pop up shops and Puerto Rican flags. a bright streetlight can be seen in the background.
Shops set up along Dwight St. for Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke.
We're about to go dancing in the parks.

Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke is a festival imported from Puerto Rico and cut more in the size of Holyoke. Run by an organization that has been a pillar of South Holyoke for decades, Nueva Esperanza, what originally celebrated the patron saint of a town has grown to be interfaith, and a broad celebration of all the things that make Holyoke unique, especially that it has the highest per capita population of Puerto Ricans outside of the island. We talk with Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia, and Fiesta Chairperson Melvin Sanchez about the immense growth of this festival, and it's importance not just to the population it serves, but the area as a whole by bringing folx to Heritage Park to celebrate.

We're bringing local music to the parks too. For Live Music Friday, we're joined by The Fawns, a seasoned local band who are playing the Florence Civic Center next Thursday as a part of their live music summer series.

And that park may just be your own backyard. But when you're cooking outside, what do you drink with the food you've grilled? That's the question we're trying to answer with the two wines that enter this week's Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. We head to State Street Wine & Spirits to pit two wines against each other to see which glass goes best with grilled foods, and hear about the recent Beyonce concert.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFESTIVALSWINE & SPIRITSMUSICPUERTO RICO
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
