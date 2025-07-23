© 2025 New England Public Media

Shakespeare & Company, Kolakoski Farm Stand

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Christopher V. Edwards, director of a stage production of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA.
1 of 3  — IMG_5280.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to Christopher V. Edwards, director of a stage production of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows in the prop weapon closet.
2 of 3  — IMG_5275.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows in the prop weapon closet.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the Kolakoski Farm Stand for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
3 of 3  — PXL_20250721_145557793.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits the Kolakoski Farm Stand for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Five centuries of theater history has taken root in the mountains and is bringing audiences, thespians of all ages and more together to celebrate the art of stagecraft as a community.

For more than 50 years, Shakespeare and Company has been bringing theater to life and teaching students about what makes staged productions spectacular. Since their move to their current grounds in 2000, they’ve been expanding on that mission and sharing their proverbial wealth with others. We head up to Lenox to take a tour of the organization's 4 theaters, meet some of the folx involved in their summer productions and get entirely lost in their costume department on a study golf cart led by Artistic Director Allyn Burrows and Director of Marketing Jaclyn Stevenson.

It’s also corn season and, for a small farm stand in Deerfield, it's high time for customers to come knocking. We visit Kolakoski Farm Stand to chat with its founder Miriam Spaulding about the 100-year-old farm that stocks the stand and see for ourselves just how many folx are clamoring for the ripe ears.

Shakespeare & Company
Kolakoski Farm Stand

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
