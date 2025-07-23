Shakespeare & Company, Kolakoski Farm Stand

Five centuries of theater history has taken root in the mountains and is bringing audiences, thespians of all ages and more together to celebrate the art of stagecraft as a community.

For more than 50 years, Shakespeare and Company has been bringing theater to life and teaching students about what makes staged productions spectacular. Since their move to their current grounds in 2000, they’ve been expanding on that mission and sharing their proverbial wealth with others. We head up to Lenox to take a tour of the organization's 4 theaters, meet some of the folx involved in their summer productions and get entirely lost in their costume department on a study golf cart led by Artistic Director Allyn Burrows and Director of Marketing Jaclyn Stevenson .

It’s also corn season and, for a small farm stand in Deerfield, it's high time for customers to come knocking. We visit Kolakoski Farm Stand to chat with its founder Miriam Spaulding about the 100-year-old farm that stocks the stand and see for ourselves just how many folx are clamoring for the ripe ears.

