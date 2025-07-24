© 2025 New England Public Media

'African Queens' at Tanglewood, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 24, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
Soprano Karen Slack will be featured in "African Queens" at Tanglewood on July 27, 2025.
1 of 2  — kia caldwell grove.png
Soprano Karen Slack will be featured in "African Queens" at Tanglewood on July 27, 2025.
Courtesy / Kia Caldwell
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

There’s a lot of established traditional history to be learned, and unlearned, in opera. But this weekend at Tanglewood, a one-night program will reframe the way we look at not just vocal music, but a continent that western documentation has largely ignored or misrepresented.

African Queens” is a newly commissioned song and spoken word cycle that highlights the lives of 7 Afro-diasporic figures of femme royalty, and that’s only a fraction of the figures that creative producer and soprano Karen Slack found while researching the program. We speak with the visionary about assembling the collective behind this production, the events that led to this idea and some of the disparities that she and others like her have experienced in the world of classical music.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is pretty good at language. So much so that a pretty big question from a listener has us tracing the origins of using “pretty” as an adverb much further than expected.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
