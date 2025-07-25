© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Trifest, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
The 2025 Trifest International Youth Film Festival is accepting submissions until Aug. 1, 2025.
The 2025 Trifest International Youth Film Festival is accepting submissions until Aug. 1, 2025.
There’s an upcoming festival in the Berkshires to encourage the next generation of filmmakers to pick up a camera and shoot the movies of their dreams. In Great Barrington, Trifest International Youth Film Festival is currently open for filmmakers aged 25 and under to submit films of all lengths, topics and genres. We chat with Salem Rabley of The Triplex Cinema about the films submitted so far, how far they have come from, and how you or that young person in your life can submit work to be seen by the greater public. Plus, we hear about her own work that will be on screen during the festivities that was filmed in a faraway place in a faraway language.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern rolls on despite congress being on break and tackles the ongoing thorn in the side of the Trump administration, ‘Epstein Files,’ his take on a controversial vote regarding Israel and much more.

Trifest
Rep. Jim McGovern
July 24, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
