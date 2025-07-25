Trifest, Rep. Jim McGovern

There’s an upcoming festival in the Berkshires to encourage the next generation of filmmakers to pick up a camera and shoot the movies of their dreams. In Great Barrington, Trifest International Youth Film Festival is currently open for filmmakers aged 25 and under to submit films of all lengths, topics and genres. We chat with Salem Rabley of The Triplex Cinema about the films submitted so far, how far they have come from, and how you or that young person in your life can submit work to be seen by the greater public. Plus, we hear about her own work that will be on screen during the festivities that was filmed in a faraway place in a faraway language.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern rolls on despite congress being on break and tackles the ongoing thorn in the side of the Trump administration, ‘Epstein Files,’ his take on a controversial vote regarding Israel and much more.

