September 8: Suave meat at Arcadia

It is time to make unlikely connections.

Like an old flame we think about fondly. There was a time when the style of Suave reigned supreme over Italian white wines in the US. Though its throne has since been handed off to Pinot Grigio, the current heat wave makes now the perfect time to try this forgotten favorite with the folx at State Street Wine and Spirits in Northampton, even if we have no food to accompany it.

It's in a folk festival happening out in the wilds. The Arcadia Folk Festival is a one day event taking place on September 17th at the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary which brings musicians from all over to an important segment of conservation land in Easthampton. We speak with Jonah Keane of Mass Audubon about the advocacy that can be done through events like this and have Live Music Friday with Wallace Field who will be performing at the festival

And it is on our plates full of literature. You may say that's not where words are kept, but it is very much in the spirit of local award-winning literary magazine "Meat for Tea". The publication is released quarterly to the fanfare of a themed party they deem "Cirques", the latest of which happens on Saturday Sept. 9th at the Divine Theater in Holyoke. We speak with the team behind the anthology-turned-publishing-house-and-podcast, Elizabeth MacDuffie and Mark Alan Miller, about keeping new works ever present in our region's literature landscape.