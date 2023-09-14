© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

September 8: Suave meat at Arcadia

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(from left) Singer-songwriter Wallace Field, Kaliis Smith, Jonah Keane of the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary and Mass Audubon, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
1 of 2  — Arcadia Folk Fest:Fab413
(from left) Singer-songwriter Wallace Field, Kaliis Smith, Jonah Keane of the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary and Mass Audubon, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The cover to the latest issue of Meat for Tea Literary Magazine
2 of 2  — Meat for Tea:Fab413
The cover to the latest issue of Meat for Tea Literary Magazine
courtesy of Meat for Tea

It is time to make unlikely connections.

Like an old flame we think about fondly. There was a time when the style of Suave reigned supreme over Italian white wines in the US. Though its throne has since been handed off to Pinot Grigio, the current heat wave makes now the perfect time to try this forgotten favorite with the folx at State Street Wine and Spirits in Northampton, even if we have no food to accompany it.

It's in a folk festival happening out in the wilds. The Arcadia Folk Festival is a one day event taking place on September 17th at the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary which brings musicians from all over to an important segment of conservation land in Easthampton. We speak with Jonah Keane of Mass Audubon about the advocacy that can be done through events like this and have Live Music Friday with Wallace Field who will be performing at the festival

And it is on our plates full of literature. You may say that's not where words are kept, but it is very much in the spirit of local award-winning literary magazine "Meat for Tea". The publication is released quarterly to the fanfare of a themed party they deem "Cirques", the latest of which happens on Saturday Sept. 9th at the Divine Theater in Holyoke. We speak with the team behind the anthology-turned-publishing-house-and-podcast, Elizabeth MacDuffie and Mark Alan Miller, about keeping new works ever present in our region's literature landscape.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCONSERVATIONBOOKSFESTIVALSMUSICWINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith