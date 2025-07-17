© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Scottish Festival, live music Éilís Kennedy and Peter Blanchette, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Éilís Kennedy and Peter Blanchette.
1 of 3  — IMG_5286.JPG
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from Éilís Kennedy and Peter Blanchette.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival with founder Peter Langmore and
2 of 3  — IMG_5294.JPG
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival with founder Peter Langmore and pipe major Roger Bernier.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We’re connecting with the Celtic diaspora on two sides of the river, much like they straddle the North Channel.

In Florence this weekend, many will gather fife, pie, and drum, don their kilts and take to Look Park for the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival. We speak with founder Peter Langmore about the 700 musicians, crafters, athletes and more that will gather to celebrate. We will also hear live music from Roger Bernier, bagpipe major for the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band, the oldest continuously operating in the country.

Then we slip west to the Irish side to hear more of the 2 decade-long collaboration between Éilís Kennedy and Peter Blanchette. Tomorrow night at The Drake, they will reunite to translate music, traditional and modern, from many continents into duets of archguitar and voice. We also hear new adaptations they've been developing based around the work of local poet Emily Dickinson.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, helps us explore the word “restaurant” and “restaurateur,” and the rabbit hole of linguistic lineage that opens from the suffixes "-ant" and "-eur."

Glasgow Land Scottish Festival
Live music Éilís Kennedy and Peter Blanchette
Word Nerd
June 16, 2025

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSMUSICLive Music SessionsWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith