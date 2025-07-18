W.E.B. Du Bois statue, McGoverning with McGovern

Today is both historical and history-making.

We head to Great Barrington, the birthplace of one of the great pioneers of the American Civil Rights movement and Black academia, W.E.B. Du Bois. After years of planning, the author, sociologist, historian, activist, founder of the NAACP is getting a new tribute right in the heart of the town in front of the Mason Public Library. We speak with some representatives of Blackshires and the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Committee , Ari Zorn, Dubois Thomas, Julie Michaels and John Lewis, about the long and community-involved process that brought it to life and how you can celebrate the unveiling July 19.