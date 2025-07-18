W.E.B. Du Bois statue, McGoverning with McGovern
Today is both historical and history-making.
We head to Great Barrington, the birthplace of one of the great pioneers of the American Civil Rights movement and Black academia, W.E.B. Du Bois. After years of planning, the author, sociologist, historian, activist, founder of the NAACP is getting a new tribute right in the heart of the town in front of the Mason Public Library. We speak with some representatives of Blackshires and the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Committee, Ari Zorn, Dubois Thomas, Julie Michaels and John Lewis, about the long and community-involved process that brought it to life and how you can celebrate the unveiling July 19.
Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern covers much more than just the Senate-approved rescission package that greatly impacts us here on this show directly. Indeed, the congressman explores the resurgence of interest in the Epstein files, issues related to cryptocurrency, listener questions on tariffs, and even the state of the constitution on which we’ve built this very nation.