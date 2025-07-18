© 2025 New England Public Media

W.E.B. Du Bois statue, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits the Mason Public Library to see the new W.E.B. Du Bois statue in Great Barrington.
Today is both historical and history-making.

We head to Great Barrington, the birthplace of one of the great pioneers of the American Civil Rights movement and Black academia, W.E.B. Du Bois. After years of planning, the author, sociologist, historian, activist, founder of the NAACP is getting a new tribute right in the heart of the town in front of the Mason Public Library. We speak with some representatives of Blackshires and the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Committee, Ari Zorn, Dubois Thomas, Julie Michaels and John Lewis, about the long and community-involved process that brought it to life and how you can celebrate the unveiling July 19.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern covers much more than just the Senate-approved rescission package that greatly impacts us here on this show directly. Indeed, the congressman explores the resurgence of interest in the Epstein files, issues related to cryptocurrency, listener questions on tariffs, and even the state of the constitution on which we’ve built this very nation.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYMcGoverning with McGovernRACEGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
