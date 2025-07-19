Defunded public media, musician Lucia Dostal, Wine Thunderdome

We have good news and bad news.

Bad news first: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has lost over a billion dollars of funding, a billion with a "b."

But what does that mean for NEPM itself? A lot of us are asking that question. To make a little more sense out of last night’s vote to defund public media , we speak with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz to gain some clarity on how this impacts us in western Massachusetts.

Then, we get to the good things. One of which is an upcoming performance of a rising singer-songwriter, Florence’s Lucia Dostal , to celebrate her latest EP from this past fall. We talk to her about writing songs for people that aren’t herself and get ready to see her shine at Bands on Brewster in Northampton next week.