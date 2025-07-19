© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Defunded public media, musician Lucia Dostal, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 19, 2025 at 10:06 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to NEPM President Matt Abramovitz about eliminated federal funding for public media.
The Fabulous 413 talks to NEPM President Matt Abramovitz about eliminated federal funding for public media.
Local singer-songwriter Lucia Dostal appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Local singer-songwriter Lucia Dostal appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
We have good news and bad news.

Bad news first: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has lost over a billion dollars of funding, a billion with a "b."

But what does that mean for NEPM itself? A lot of us are asking that question. To make a little more sense out of last night’s vote to defund public media, we speak with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz to gain some clarity on how this impacts us in western Massachusetts.

Then, we get to the good things. One of which is an upcoming performance of a rising singer-songwriter, Florence’s Lucia Dostal, to celebrate her latest EP from this past fall. We talk to her about writing songs for people that aren’t herself and get ready to see her shine at Bands on Brewster in Northampton next week.

And, since we are the imbibing, we pit two pretty Basque rosés against each other in this week’s Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome at Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton with proprietors Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
