Sept. 28, 2023: New words, old farms, borrowed time, blue governors

Sometimes the old adages ring true.

We've got a bumper crop of new words being added to the dictionary this year, more than each of the last two years combined. We take a cursory look at the list of new additions with resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam Webster, Emily Brewster, and see which words most intrigue us at first glance.

Austin Brothers Family Farm is making old agriculture new again in Belchertown. Once a dairy farm, this 4th generation farm now provides beef for folx across the area. We speak with Michael and Kathy Austin, the current stewards of the organization about the shift, the challenges of livestock as an agricultural endeavor, and ways they've expanded what their farm offers, all while enjoying a taste of their farm.

Our colleague and NEPM reporter Elizabeth Roman had a chance to talk with Governor Maura Healey for Hispanic Heritage Moth about issues afflicting the Latino/Hispanic population in our area, and we sit with her to find out what she learned from the encounter.

And our weekly chat with congressman Jim McGovern is heavily influenced by the dual hazards of a potential government shut down, and the ever looming possibility that the current speaker of the house, Kevin McCarthy, might be removed from office.