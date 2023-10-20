© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 28, 2023: New words, old farms, borrowed time, blue governors

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
(from left) Michael Austin and Kathy Austin of Austin Brothers Family Farm in Belchertown, Phil Korman of CISA, and Fabulous 413 co-host Kaliis Smith, and a soon to meet its demise hamburger at the NEPM studios
Monte Belmonte
/
NEPM
(from left) Michael Austin and Kathy Austin of Austin Brothers Family Farm in Belchertown, Phil Korman of CISA, and Fabulous 413 co-host Kaliis Smith, and a soon to meet its demise hamburger at the NEPM studios

Sometimes the old adages ring true.

We've got a bumper crop of new words being added to the dictionary this year, more than each of the last two years combined. We take a cursory look at the list of new additions with resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam Webster, Emily Brewster, and see which words most intrigue us at first glance.

Austin Brothers Family Farm is making old agriculture new again in Belchertown. Once a dairy farm, this 4th generation farm now provides beef for folx across the area. We speak with Michael and Kathy Austin, the current stewards of the organization about the shift, the challenges of livestock as an agricultural endeavor, and ways they've expanded what their farm offers, all while enjoying a taste of their farm.

Our colleague and NEPM reporter Elizabeth Roman had a chance to talk with Governor Maura Healey for Hispanic Heritage Moth about issues afflicting the Latino/Hispanic population in our area, and we sit with her to find out what she learned from the encounter.

And our weekly chat with congressman Jim McGovern is heavily influenced by the dual hazards of a potential government shut down, and the ever looming possibility that the current speaker of the house, Kevin McCarthy, might be removed from office.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
