Dec. 1, 2023: Kendra finds the forest syrah.

The earth is in abundance on today’s show.

And although that’s the case, we’re of the opinion that it is far too cold to be out in the forest to appreciate the beauty of the trees right now. Despite that, there’s a bounty of things we can harvest from them that aren’t the wood themselves. This is at the core of Forestopia’s products and practices. We sit with proprietor Gregory Mori to find out all about the fun and unusual things trees can offer us, and why agro-forestry can be an empowering endeavor.

Earth is always at the core of our wine tastings, and this is especially so when we have the opportunity to pit two different locations against each other for the same grape. The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome heads to Provisions in Longmeadow, where Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis help us to continue our exploration of Syrah. And let us know how to taste some bubbly at their locations over the next few weekends.

And rooted is a good adjective for the sounds of Kendra Morris, for as psychedelic as her music gets, it’s grounded in funk and soul as well. She and her band stop the the studios for Live Music Friday just before they head up to 10 Forward in Greenfield for their show in honor of her latest album “I Am What I’m Waiting For”. We use the opportunity to gush about her videos, and dig into some of her song’s subject matter.