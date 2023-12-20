© 2023 New England Public Media

Dec. 1, 2023: Kendra finds the forest syrah.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST
Kendra Morris (center) and her band visit the NEPM Studios
Kendra Morris (center) and her band visit the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne
Gregory Mori of Forestopia, amongst a bevvy of the products his company offers including flours, syrups, and oils.
Gregory Mori of Forestopia, amongst a bevvy of the products his company offers including flours, syrups, and oils.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The two Syrahs of the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome this week at Provisions in Longmeadow.
The two Syrahs of the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome this week at Provisions in Longmeadow.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The earth is in abundance on today’s show.

And although that’s the case, we’re of the opinion that it is far too cold to be out in the forest to appreciate the beauty of the trees right now. Despite that, there’s a bounty of things we can harvest from them that aren’t the wood themselves. This is at the core of Forestopia’s products and practices. We sit with proprietor Gregory Mori to find out all about the fun and unusual things trees can offer us, and why agro-forestry can be an empowering endeavor.

Earth is always at the core of our wine tastings, and this is especially so when we have the opportunity to pit two different locations against each other for the same grape. The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome heads to Provisions in Longmeadow, where Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis help us to continue our exploration of Syrah. And let us know how to taste some bubbly at their locations over the next few weekends.

And rooted is a good adjective for the sounds of Kendra Morris, for as psychedelic as her music gets, it’s grounded in funk and soul as well. She and her band stop the the studios for Live Music Friday just before they head up to 10 Forward in Greenfield for their show in honor of her latest album “I Am What I’m Waiting For”. We use the opportunity to gush about her videos, and dig into some of her song’s subject matter.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
