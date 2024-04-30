© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 29, 2024: Open Mic for senatorial paints

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis are with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
Monte and Kaliis are with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
Monte and Kaliis are with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis are with folx involved with the Northampton High School's Key Club.
2 of 4  — PXL_20240429_195904410.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are with folx involved with the Northampton High School's Key Club.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Monthly Queer Poetry Open Mic nights are held at 10 Forward.
Monthly Queer Poetry Open Mic nights are held at 10 Forward.
Monthly Queer Poetry Open Mic nights are held at 10 Forward.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz.
4 of 4  — 240426 The Fab 413-8907.jpg
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is with NEPM President Matt Abramovitz.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM

We get to speak to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren to ask a few burning questions as the landscape starts to fill with opponents this election season. She gives us a quick tour of her current projects and the most important issues in her campaign as she aims for a third term.

We’ll also squeeze more rainbows into these waning days of National Poetry Month with a monthly Queer Poetry Open Mic at 10 Forward. We talk to the folx behind this month’s event, Kai Pretto and Kaia Jackson, to tell us about the importance of reserving affinity art spaces for local queer communities and about continuing the prose praise all year long.

Plus, do you have an excess amount of latex paint laying around? We'll hear about the Northampton Key Club’s program to help recycle your spent paint!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
