April 29, 2024: Open Mic for senatorial paints

We get to speak to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren to ask a few burning questions as the landscape starts to fill with opponents this election season. She gives us a quick tour of her current projects and the most important issues in her campaign as she aims for a third term.

We’ll also squeeze more rainbows into these waning days of National Poetry Month with a monthly Queer Poetry Open Mic at 10 Forward. We talk to the folx behind this month’s event, Kai Pretto and Kaia Jackson, to tell us about the importance of reserving affinity art spaces for local queer communities and about continuing the prose praise all year long.

Plus, do you have an excess amount of latex paint laying around? We'll hear about the Northampton Key Club’s program to help recycle your spent paint!