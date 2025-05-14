© 2025 New England Public Media

May 13, 2025: Woolcraft fair, JayWood live, witch trials

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:29 PM EDT
Keyboardist Brett Ticzon (left) and JayWood visit the NEPM studios.
Keyboardist Brett Ticzon (left) and JayWood visit the NEPM studios.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
"Witch Panic!" is a new exhibit at the Springfield Museums that highlight the witch trial history in western Massachusetts.
"Witch Panic!" is a new exhibit at the Springfield Museums that highlight the witch trial history in western Massachusetts.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
The Fabulous 413 visits Walking Cloud Farm to learn more about the Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair.
Today is fluffy, textured and a little afraid, because sheep scare easily.

We’re in Buckland to talk with folx at Walking Cloud Farm about the upcoming Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair. What started as a small event to encourage youth in sheep raising 50 years ago has grown into much more. From spinning to shearing to herding, we chat with festival organizers Barbara Goodchild and Lonnie York and farmer Marty Ferguson about the legacy and importance of sheep as an agricultural venture and the festival’s role in maintaining that.

And, from across the border, JayWood stops by the studio before he opens the sold out tUnE-yArDs show at The Iron horse tonight. Since our chat with him a few weeks ago, we’ve been excited about getting his band into our space to share a glimpse of his sound for those unable to snag a ticket.

Plus, did you know that Springfield was one of the sparks that ignited the witch trials across the Massachusetts Bay Colony long before Salem picked up their torches? We head to Springfield Museums and meet with curator of history Elizabeth Kapp to get a sneak peak of the new exhibit, “Witch Panic!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
