May 13, 2025: Woolcraft fair, JayWood live, witch trials

Today is fluffy, textured and a little afraid, because sheep scare easily.

We’re in Buckland to talk with folx at Walking Cloud Farm about the upcoming Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair . What started as a small event to encourage youth in sheep raising 50 years ago has grown into much more. From spinning to shearing to herding, we chat with festival organizers Barbara Goodchild and Lonnie York and farmer Marty Ferguson about the legacy and importance of sheep as an agricultural venture and the festival’s role in maintaining that.

And, from across the border, JayWood stops by the studio before he opens the sold out tUnE-yArDs show at The Iron horse tonight. Since our chat with him a few weeks ago, we’ve been excited about getting his band into our space to share a glimpse of his sound for those unable to snag a ticket.