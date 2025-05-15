May 14, 2025: Federal cuts to local organizations

Since Jan. 21, we have been hearing about cuts to agencies that have been funded by the federal government for decades. As public programs, businesses and federal departments survey the carnage, the dominoes continue to fall. From the USDA to the NSF , health to the humanities, infrastructure to academics, the Library of Congress to the NEA , it seems like no industry is immune to the withdrawal of important grants.

It was only a matter of time before the many arts and service organizations that we speak to here on The Fabulous 413 were also affected. So today, we speak with people from a wide swath of the local organizations who have either seen their federal grants and funding disappear or are unsure of where their federal funding may end up.