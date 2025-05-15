© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 14, 2025: Federal cuts to local organizations

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 hosts Sally Loomis of Hilltown Land Trust, Claire Higgins of Community Action Pioneer Valley, Jim Hicks of The Massachusetts Review, and Ilan Stavans of Restless Books for a roundtable chat to review how their and other organizations across the 4 counties of western Mass. are attempting to remediate in the fallout of these recissions.
The Fabulous 413 hosts Sally Loomis of Hilltown Land Trust [not pictured], Claire Higgins of Community Action Pioneer Valley, Jim Hicks of The Massachusetts Review, and Ilan Stavans of Restless Books [not pictured] for a roundtable chat to review how their and other organizations across the 4 counties of western Mass. are attempting to remediate in the fallout of these recissions.
Since Jan. 21, we have been hearing about cuts to agencies that have been funded by the federal government for decades. As public programs, businesses and federal departments survey the carnage, the dominoes continue to fall. From the USDA to the NSF, health to the humanities, infrastructure to academics, the Library of Congress to the NEA, it seems like no industry is immune to the withdrawal of important grants.

It was only a matter of time before the many arts and service organizations that we speak to here on The Fabulous 413 were also affected. So today, we speak with people from a wide swath of the local organizations who have either seen their federal grants and funding disappear or are unsure of where their federal funding may end up.

We hear from Sally Loomis of Hilltown Land Trust, Claire Higgins of Community Action Pioneer Valley, Jim Hicks of The Massachusetts Review, and Ilan Stavans of Restless Books for a roundtable chat to review how their and other organizations across the 4 counties of western Mass. are attempting to remediate in the fallout of these recissions.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
