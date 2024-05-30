© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 28, 2024: The speech of proud spears

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
Smiarowski Farm in Hatfield has farmed asparagus through four generations.
Smiarowski Farm in Hatfield has farmed asparagus through four generations.
What tools can we use to piece together the speech patterns of history? We aim to answer this question with Wren Wood, a local historian and linguist working to provide a glimpse of what 19th century author Herman Melville might have sounded like. Wood will present their research at Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead May 29.

On June 1, Pride Month in the 413 will kick off with the third iteration of the Springfield Pride Parade. We talk with the organization’s founder and organizer, Taurean Bethea, to show us how the pride parade is only the tip of the iceberg of the programming they do throughout the year.

And, as we loom on the NEPM Asparagus Festival this Saturday, we visit the Smiarowski Farm in Hatfield where the speared vegetable has been grown by all four generations of farmers.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
