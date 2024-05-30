May 28, 2024: The speech of proud spears

What tools can we use to piece together the speech patterns of history? We aim to answer this question with Wren Wood, a local historian and linguist working to provide a glimpse of what 19th century author Herman Melville might have sounded like. Wood will present their research at Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead May 29.

On June 1, Pride Month in the 413 will kick off with the third iteration of the Springfield Pride Parade. We talk with the organization’s founder and organizer, Taurean Bethea, to show us how the pride parade is only the tip of the iceberg of the programming they do throughout the year.

And, as we loom on the NEPM Asparagus Festival this Saturday, we visit the Smiarowski Farm in Hatfield where the speared vegetable has been grown by all four generations of farmers.