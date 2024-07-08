© 2024 New England Public Media

July 4, 2024: Cheer the champion

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Mikaela Davis poses with her harp before performing live for The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan
1 of 3  — IMG_9362.png
Mikaela Davis poses with her harp before performing live for The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan
Monte and Kaliis interview MASS MoCA's director, Kristy Edmunds, and the Solid Sound Festival.
Tony Dunne
2 of 3  — Solid Sound 6-28-24 Kristy Edmunds.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview MASS MoCA's director, Kristy Edmunds, and the Solid Sound Festival.
Tony Dunne
Monte and Kaliis interview Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco's Chicago recording suite.
Tony Dunne
3 of 3  — Solid Sound 6-28-24 Mark Greenberg.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco's Chicago recording suite.
Tony Dunne

We provide a holiday bonus revamp of all the EXTRA stuff we did at Solid Sound last weekend, including a talk with Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco’s Chicago recording suite, The Loft. He gives us an inside look at Wilco's shenanigans and what it’s like being a piece of the puzzle of the Wilco magic we know and love.

And, we get a quick glimpse at MASS MoCA’s future with its director, Kristy Edmunds. We hear about the Berkshire charm that drew her to “come home” to a place she had never been before.

And, we return to the tunes of Americana harpist Mikaela Davis to hear some bonus songs.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
