July 4, 2024: Cheer the champion
Mikaela Davis poses with her harp before performing live for The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan
Monte and Kaliis interview MASS MoCA's director, Kristy Edmunds, and the Solid Sound Festival.
Tony Dunne
Monte and Kaliis interview Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco's Chicago recording suite.
Tony Dunne
We provide a holiday bonus revamp of all the EXTRA stuff we did at Solid Sound last weekend, including a talk with Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco’s Chicago recording suite, The Loft. He gives us an inside look at Wilco's shenanigans and what it’s like being a piece of the puzzle of the Wilco magic we know and love.
And, we get a quick glimpse at MASS MoCA’s future with its director, Kristy Edmunds. We hear about the Berkshire charm that drew her to “come home” to a place she had never been before.
And, we return to the tunes of Americana harpist Mikaela Davis to hear some bonus songs.