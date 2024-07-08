July 4, 2024: Cheer the champion

We provide a holiday bonus revamp of all the EXTRA stuff we did at Solid Sound last weekend, including a talk with Mark Greenberg, the studio manager of Wilco’s Chicago recording suite, The Loft. He gives us an inside look at Wilco's shenanigans and what it’s like being a piece of the puzzle of the Wilco magic we know and love.

And, we get a quick glimpse at MASS MoCA’s future with its director, Kristy Edmunds. We hear about the Berkshire charm that drew her to “come home” to a place she had never been before.

And, we return to the tunes of Americana harpist Mikaela Davis to hear some bonus songs.