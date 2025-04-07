April 4, 2025: In the cut

If funding cuts to the arts are to continue until morale improves, that might mean a lot is on the chopping block.

At the juncture of a nation approaching 250 years young, Mass Humanities plans to commemorate the Revolution War, host 4th of July readings of Frederick Douglass, organize the Clemente Course for the Humanities and much. But, just this week their federal grants were terminated. Director Brian Boyles joins us to talk about how they'll adjust their programming and what can be done to support bringing local stories to life.

In that vein, we check in with organizations supporting each other, especially when they’re uplifting pivotal work that shifted the landscapes of both film and dance. The Triplex Cinema is screening a restored version of “The Red Shoes,” directed by Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, in collaboration with Jacob’s Pillow April 5. We speak with Lynn Garafolo, professor at Barnard College, and Norton Owen, director of presentation at Jacob’s Pillow, about the cultural impact of the film.