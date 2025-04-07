© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

April 4, 2025: In the cut

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT
If funding cuts to the arts are to continue until morale improves, that might mean a lot is on the chopping block.

At the juncture of a nation approaching 250 years young, Mass Humanities plans to commemorate the Revolution War, host 4th of July readings of Frederick Douglass, organize the Clemente Course for the Humanities and much. But, just this week their federal grants were terminated. Director Brian Boyles joins us to talk about how they'll adjust their programming and what can be done to support bringing local stories to life.

In that vein, we check in with organizations supporting each other, especially when they’re uplifting pivotal work that shifted the landscapes of both film and dance. The Triplex Cinema is screening a restored version of “The Red Shoes,” directed by Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, in collaboration with Jacob’s Pillow April 5. We speak with Lynn Garafolo, professor at Barnard College, and Norton Owen, director of presentation at Jacob’s Pillow, about the cultural impact of the film.

And, Live Music Friday brings the Lucky Shots to the studio. They’ve just released their second album, “Second Tongue,” and are celebrating with a show at JJ’s Tavern tonight. We hear some live music and the story of their recording evolution.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
