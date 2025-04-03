April 2, 2025: Next shape, in verse

We’re jumping into National Poetry Month with two poets, extra descriptive language and a former state senator.

One of these things may not be like the others, but is relevant to a key moment in history. Former Poet Laureate of Northampton Richard Michelson has written a new children’s book on the first presidential Passover Seder, “ Next Year in the White House .” We talk with him and Eric Lesser , former state senator and White House aide, about being at the table with the Obamas.

In Shelburne Falls, another poet is celebrating a new work. UMass professor and Guggenheim fellow Martín Espada is releasing his new book of poems, “Jailbreak of Sparrows,” and we gain his insight on the nuances of collecting his pieces anew before his reading at Raven Used Books this weekend.

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , is encouraging us to be more descriptive with unusual words for very specific shapes.

