April 2, 2025: Next shape, in verse

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Poet Richard Michelson and former State Senator Eric Lesser appear on The Fabulous 413 to discuss the first Passover Seder at the White House.
1 of 2  — Lesser_Michelson_White House Seder_.jpeg
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
We’re jumping into National Poetry Month with two poets, extra descriptive language and a former state senator.

One of these things may not be like the others, but is relevant to a key moment in history. Former Poet Laureate of Northampton Richard Michelson has written a new children’s book on the first presidential Passover Seder, “Next Year in the White House.” We talk with him and Eric Lesser, former state senator and White House aide, about being at the table with the Obamas.

In Shelburne Falls, another poet is celebrating a new work. UMass professor and Guggenheim fellow Martín Espada is releasing his new book of poems, “Jailbreak of Sparrows,” and we gain his insight on the nuances of collecting his pieces anew before his reading at Raven Used Books this weekend.

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is encouraging us to be more descriptive with unusual words for very specific shapes.

"Next Year in the White House"
Martín Espada
Unusual Word Nerd

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELITERATUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERHISTORYRELIGION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
