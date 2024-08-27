Aug.19, 2024: Emergence

We're highlighting some folx in the area who are leaving their respective chrysalises.

Emergence can be found in Northampton, where musicians are embodying famous artists they know and love for a meaningful cause. For the past 34 years, the Northampton Arts Council has been ending summer with a blow out concert with a lineup packed with local artists to fundraise for arts programs around the city. We’ll speak with organizer Steve Sanderson and local artists Ian St. George and Inde, both of whom are featured in the lineup, about Performance 34: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles , happening Aug. 20 at Look Park..

More broadly, it's in the literature that grows from well-fostered expansion of perspective. The Straw Dog Writers Guild has just opened up applications for the third Emerging Writer Fellowship Program this past week, and we’ll chat with fellowship founder Nicole Young-Martin and 2022 fellow Regine Jackson about how it carves out space and stipends for BIPOC women and gender expansive authors.