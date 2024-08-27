© 2024 New England Public Media

Aug.19, 2024: Emergence

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
Performance 34 organizer Steve Sanderson and local artists Ian St. George and Inde talk to The Fabulous 413 about the Northampton Arts Council's ongoing initiative to support local arts programs.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Nicole Young-Martin of Straw Dog Writers Guild is with 2022 fellow Regine Jackson to discuss the Emerging Writer Fellowship Program.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

We're highlighting some folx in the area who are leaving their respective chrysalises.

Emergence can be found in Northampton, where musicians are embodying famous artists they know and love for a meaningful cause. For the past 34 years, the Northampton Arts Council has been ending summer with a blow out concert with a lineup packed with local artists to fundraise for arts programs around the city. We’ll speak with organizer Steve Sanderson and local artists Ian St. George and Inde, both of whom are featured in the lineup, about Performance 34: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, happening Aug. 20 at Look Park..

More broadly, it's in the literature that grows from well-fostered expansion of perspective. The Straw Dog Writers Guild has just opened up applications for the third Emerging Writer Fellowship Program this past week, and we’ll chat with fellowship founder Nicole Young-Martin and 2022 fellow Regine Jackson about how it carves out space and stipends for BIPOC women and gender expansive authors.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, has just returned from South Africa to convene with a bevy of other astronomers about the nature of science and more. We’ll hear about the International Astronomical Union, and what a giant pile of scientists have to say about space this year.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
