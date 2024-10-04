© 2024 New England Public Media

Oct. 3, 2024: Gorgeous and grotesque

Published October 4, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis visit Easthampton to hear about Monster Art Project 5.
Monte and Kaliis visit Easthampton to hear about Monster Art Project 5.
One of the works that will be featured at the Monster Art Project 5 opening Oct. 5 in Easthampton.
One of the works that will be featured at the Monster Art Project 5 opening Oct. 5 in Easthampton.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
Today we explore the beautiful, and the grotesque and the point where the two converge.

The beauty in the grotesque is what Monster Arts Project 5 is all about, so we head to Easthampton to see the curious wonders with artists Athan Vennell and Sloan Tomlinson. They tell us more about the legacy of the show, its growth since the pandemic, the very real life monsters that inspire some of the work you can see at its gala event this Saturday.

We re-discover the beautiful catalog of Jonatha Brooke who returns western Massachusetts this weekend for a show at the Iron horse. We hear about her strong ties to the valley, including the home of her alma mater, what inspires her both on and off-stage.

And, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern is all about the debates, baby. He has some opinions about what went down on Tuesday, and we’re eager to get into all the grotesque details of how he thinks the confrontation played out between JD Vance and Tim Walz in their bids to become second in command of the country.

Monster Arts Project 5
Jonatha Brooke
McGoverning with McGovern
Oct. 3, 2024

