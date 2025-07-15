© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mill River Archery, Books and Bottles, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 15, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to Mill River Archery.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250710_211029635.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to Mill River Archery.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re meeting new communities through books, bows, bottles and solar systems hurtling millions of light years away.

Mill River Archery has gathered folx curious about the bow to make them better shots. We head out to their training grounds on the Hampshire College campus to talk with their coaches and participants about the impetus for forging their own collective, the key techniques of shooting and perhaps take aim ourselves with instructors Rory Palmer, Jesse Hasslinger, and more.

And also we’re gathering bibliovores and authors alike to peruse pages in Hatfield at Black Birch Vineyard where "Books and Bottles" will bring 8 authors together at the local winery for readings, signings, and more. We speak with organizer Michael Parzymieso and participating authors Mattea Kramer and Jacqueline Sheehan to talk about the density of authors in the valley, the gift of events like this and more.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, talks about foreign bodies, which in this case refers to a comet from another solar system that’s headed to ours.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESPORTSMr. UniverseSCIENCEBOOKSWINE & SPIRITSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith