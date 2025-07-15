Mill River Archery, Books and Bottles, Mr. Universe

We’re meeting new communities through books, bows, bottles and solar systems hurtling millions of light years away.

Mill River Archery has gathered folx curious about the bow to make them better shots. We head out to their training grounds on the Hampshire College campus to talk with their coaches and participants about the impetus for forging their own collective, the key techniques of shooting and perhaps take aim ourselves with instructors Rory Palmer, Jesse Hasslinger, and more.

And also we’re gathering bibliovores and authors alike to peruse pages in Hatfield at Black Birch Vineyard where " Books and Bottles " will bring 8 authors together at the local winery for readings, signings, and more. We speak with organizer Michael Parzymieso and participating authors Mattea Kramer and Jacqueline Sheehan to talk about the density of authors in the valley, the gift of events like this and more.