PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Maple Corner Farm, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, pickleball fundraiser

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits The Picklr Westfield to learn about the upcoming fundraiser to benefit the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.
1 of 2  — IMG_5205.JPG
The Fabulous 413 visits The Picklr Westfield to learn about the upcoming fundraiser to benefit the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart stands with composer John Williams.
2 of 2  — thumbnail_Keith Lockhart and Composer-Conductor John Williams (Hilary Scott).jpg
Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart stands with composer John Williams.
Hilary Scott / BSO

We’re building legacies and celebrating the ones already here.

Including the 6th, 7th and 8th generations of farmers growing blueberries during the pick-your-own season in Granville. As suggested by the name, Maple Corner Farm, that’s not all they do. We brave the mountain to get a taste of the sweet blue treats and hear all the pots that the Ripley family has put their farm’s proverbial fingers into.

We also hear from maestro Keith Lockhart, conductor of the Boston Pops. This coming season will be his 30th at the institution, and the milestone is being celebrated at the end of this Tanglewood season. We learn from Lockhart about what’s changed about the orchestra, his style, and in himself over the course of those three decades, and where he sees it all going in the fourth.

And in Westfield this weekend, one of the coolest organizations to ever be endorsed by a former president, Habitat for Humanity, is bucking the typical 5k or golf format to host a pickleball fundraiser. It turns out that neither Aimee Giroux and Brandy O’Brien of the organization’s greater Springfield chapter know how to play, nor do we! So we bring in an expert, Owen Fernandez of The Picklr Westfield, to help us get ready for the competition.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE CISA Local Hero Spotlight AGRICULTURE SPORTS EVENTS COMMUNITY ACTION MUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
