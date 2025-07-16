Maple Corner Farm, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, pickleball fundraiser

We’re building legacies and celebrating the ones already here.

Including the 6th, 7th and 8th generations of farmers growing blueberries during the pick-your-own season in Granville. As suggested by the name, Maple Corner Farm , that’s not all they do. We brave the mountain to get a taste of the sweet blue treats and hear all the pots that the Ripley family has put their farm’s proverbial fingers into.

We also hear from maestro Keith Lockhart , conductor of the Boston Pops . This coming season will be his 30th at the institution, and the milestone is being celebrated at the end of this Tanglewood season. We learn from Lockhart about what’s changed about the orchestra, his style, and in himself over the course of those three decades, and where he sees it all going in the fourth.