Joke-Ha-Thon, McKinstry Farms, Power of History

Today we’re exploring shared histories.

The Tumble Science Podcast for kids is hosting their Joke-Ha-Thon fundraiser after a difficult year facing the repercussions of federal funding recissions. This year’s chuckle marathon competition will lead into a new pivot for Tumble’s creative team, and we talk with Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson about this change and how well Monte will do against the other competitors.

It’s the nation’s 250th anniversary, but what about that whole 150-ish years before we made it official? And where in that history do we see the peoples who were brought to the colonies as property? Professor Ousmane Power-Greene chats with us about the landscape of slavery in the north in the years before we were officially an independent nation for this month’s Power of History.