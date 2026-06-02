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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Joke-Ha-Thon, McKinstry Farms, Power of History

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Steve Sapowsky and Bill Mckinstry to learn more about the future of Sapowksy Farm.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Steve Sapowsky and Bill Mckinstry to learn more about the future of Sapowksy Farm.
Claire Morenon / CISA
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
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Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson are hosts of The Tumble Science Podcast.
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Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson are hosts of The Tumble Science Podcast.

Today we’re exploring shared histories.

The Tumble Science Podcast for kids is hosting their Joke-Ha-Thon fundraiser after a difficult year facing the repercussions of federal funding recissions. This year’s chuckle marathon competition will lead into a new pivot for Tumble’s creative team, and we talk with Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson about this change and how well Monte will do against the other competitors.

It’s the nation’s 250th anniversary, but what about that whole 150-ish years before we made it official? And where in that history do we see the peoples who were brought to the colonies as property? Professor Ousmane Power-Greene chats with us about the landscape of slavery in the north in the years before we were officially an independent nation for this month’s Power of History.

And in Granby, two farms that have been friends for decades have merged. In the past year, the folx at McKinstry Farms has taken over the reins at Sapowsky Farm since its previous owners have retired. We head to their farmstand to chat with Steve Sapowsky and Bill Mckinstry about this arrangement and the past and future of the farm.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREYOUTHSCIENCEPower of HistoryHISTORYEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith