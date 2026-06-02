Joke-Ha-Thon, McKinstry Farms, Power of History
Today we’re exploring shared histories.
The Tumble Science Podcast for kids is hosting their Joke-Ha-Thon fundraiser after a difficult year facing the repercussions of federal funding recissions. This year’s chuckle marathon competition will lead into a new pivot for Tumble’s creative team, and we talk with Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson about this change and how well Monte will do against the other competitors.
It’s the nation’s 250th anniversary, but what about that whole 150-ish years before we made it official? And where in that history do we see the peoples who were brought to the colonies as property? Professor Ousmane Power-Greene chats with us about the landscape of slavery in the north in the years before we were officially an independent nation for this month’s Power of History.
And in Granby, two farms that have been friends for decades have merged. In the past year, the folx at McKinstry Farms has taken over the reins at Sapowsky Farm since its previous owners have retired. We head to their farmstand to chat with Steve Sapowsky and Bill Mckinstry about this arrangement and the past and future of the farm.