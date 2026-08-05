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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tanglewood on Parade!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT
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Fiddlers John and Ida Mae Specker join The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast for Tanglewood on Parade.
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Fiddlers John and Ida Mae Specker join The Fabulous 413 for a special broadcast for Tanglewood on Parade.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis interview Chris Newell, founding director of UConn’s Native American Cultural Program and co-founder and director of education for the Akomawt Educational Initiative; and Angela Palmer, president of Festival Latino of the Berkshires for The Fabulous 413's broadcast for Tanglewood on Parade.
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Monte and Kaliis interview Chris Newell, founding director of UConn’s Native American Cultural Program and co-founder and director of education for the Akomawt Educational Initiative; and Angela Palmer, president of Festival Latino of the Berkshires for The Fabulous 413's broadcast for Tanglewood on Parade.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re on the grounds of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home for an event that really marks the middle of summer for the area.

Tanglewood on Parade gathers the many musicians on campus along with performers of all disciplines from the region for a celebration of music, community and more.

We meet some of those performers and presenters including Chris Newell, founding director of UConn’s Native American Cultural Program and co-founder and director of education for the Akomawt Educational Initiative; Angela Palmer, president of Festival Latino of the Berkshires; fiddler and educator Ida Mae Specker and her legendary dad John Specker; plus Joanne Nelson of Lee Junior and Senior High Schools, who’ll lead her school along with young musicians from Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley in the parade.

Tanglewood’s own Mark Rulison, artistic administrator for the Learning Institute and Humanities, and Amy Aldrich, senior director of patron experience, also join us to explore the many festivities on the campus that connect Tanglewood to the greater southern Berkshires community.

Plus, we learn from all of them about the ongoing We the People project curated by world-class cellist Yo-Yo Ma that was a major influence on this year’s parade.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsFESTIVALSCOMMUNITY ACTIONMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith