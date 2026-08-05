We’re on the grounds of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home for an event that really marks the middle of summer for the area.

Tanglewood on Parade gathers the many musicians on campus along with performers of all disciplines from the region for a celebration of music, community and more.

We meet some of those performers and presenters including Chris Newell , founding director of UConn’s Native American Cultural Program and co-founder and director of education for the Akomawt Educational Initiative; Angela Palmer, president of Festival Latino of the Berkshires; fiddler and educator Ida Mae Specker and her legendary dad John Specker ; plus Joanne Nelson of Lee Junior and Senior High Schools, who’ll lead her school along with young musicians from Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley in the parade.

Tanglewood’s own Mark Rulison, artistic administrator for the Learning Institute and Humanities, and Amy Aldrich, senior director of patron experience, also join us to explore the many festivities on the campus that connect Tanglewood to the greater southern Berkshires community.