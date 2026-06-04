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The Fabulous 413

'Grief... A Comedy', 'Our Hero Balthazar', Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
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"Grief ... A Comedy" is a comedy special by Alison Larkin.
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"Grief ... A Comedy" is a comedy special by Alison Larkin.
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we’re coming at you sideways with stories that take unlikely approaches.

This Sunday you’ve got an opportunity to see a new film by a Hampshire College alum that explores a very American problem in a very unique way. “Our Hero Balthazar” addresses issues of control, connection, class inequities and the endemic of school shootings through the eyes of two young men with very different backgrounds. We speak with screenwriter Ricky Camelleri about this dark but poignant movie.

We also explore ways to connect humor to the dark times in one’s life. “Grief… A Comedy” has been taken form of a book and one woman show, and next weekend at the Mahaiwe, it’s being taped for a special. We chat with the woman behind the work, Alison Larkin, to explore her career in comedy, and the importance of laughter in the overall healing process.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is taking the Mario route, delving into the plumbing and trekking across rainbow roads to see which is the original phrase of things that come ‘down the pike’ or 'down the pipe.’

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESTHEATEREVENTSWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLANGUAGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith