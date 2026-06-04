'Grief... A Comedy', 'Our Hero Balthazar', Word Nerd

Today we’re coming at you sideways with stories that take unlikely approaches.

This Sunday you’ve got an opportunity to see a new film by a Hampshire College alum that explores a very American problem in a very unique way. “ Our Hero Balthazar ” addresses issues of control, connection, class inequities and the endemic of school shootings through the eyes of two young men with very different backgrounds. We speak with screenwriter Ricky Camelleri about this dark but poignant movie.

We also explore ways to connect humor to the dark times in one’s life. “ Grief… A Comedy ” has been taken form of a book and one woman show, and next weekend at the Mahaiwe , it’s being taped for a special. We chat with the woman behind the work, Alison Larkin, to explore her career in comedy, and the importance of laughter in the overall healing process.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is taking the Mario route, delving into the plumbing and trekking across rainbow roads to see which is the original phrase of things that come ‘down the pike’ or 'down the pipe.’