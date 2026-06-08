Green River Festival preview, history of beer, 18 Degrees
Today we’re headed into the weekend with a little music, a little beverage, and some extra care for our community.
The Green River Festival begins in just 2 weeks, bringing artists from all over the globe to Greenfield for three days of incredible sounds and community. Oh, and we’ll be there too. We speak with John Sanders of DSP shows, and organizer of the whole affair, about some of the musicians headed to Franklin County.
In Old Deerfield, the Memorial Hall Museum is raising a point to the baystate’s history. “Brewing Massachusetts” is their new exhibit that looks at the lineage, legislation surrounding and culture of beer, brewing and alcohol in Massachusetts. We get a tour with curators Ray Radigan and Lindsay Kruzlic.
And, we start our week of highlighting organizations for 413 Gives with 18 Degrees. Over its nearly 130-year tenure, the organization may have changed names, but remains true to principles of aiding families and children in the Berkshires, and now in Hampden county as well. We speak with executive director Stephaie Sneed about being at the helm, and the ways they’ve supported some of the area’s most vulnerable populations.