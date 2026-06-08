Green River Festival preview, history of beer, 18 Degrees

Today we’re headed into the weekend with a little music, a little beverage, and some extra care for our community.

The Green River Festival begins in just 2 weeks, bringing artists from all over the globe to Greenfield for three days of incredible sounds and community. Oh, and we’ll be there too. We speak with John Sanders of DSP shows, and organizer of the whole affair, about some of the musicians headed to Franklin County.

In Old Deerfield, the Memorial Hall Museum is raising a point to the baystate’s history. “ Brewing Massachusetts ” is their new exhibit that looks at the lineage, legislation surrounding and culture of beer, brewing and alcohol in Massachusetts. We get a tour with curators Ray Radigan and Lindsay Kruzlic.