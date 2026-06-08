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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Green River Festival preview, history of beer, 18 Degrees

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield for the "Brewing Massachusetts" exhibit.
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The Fabulous 413 visits the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield for the "Brewing Massachusetts" exhibit.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to 18 Degrees president and CEO Stephanie Sneed in honor of 413 Gives.
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The Fabulous 413 talks to 18 Degrees president and CEO Stephanie Sneed in honor of 413 Gives.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield for the "Brewing Massachusetts" exhibit.
3 of 4  — PXL_20260602_143311274.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield for the "Brewing Massachusetts" exhibit.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
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Today we’re headed into the weekend with a little music, a little beverage, and some extra care for our community.

The Green River Festival begins in just 2 weeks, bringing artists from all over the globe to Greenfield for three days of incredible sounds and community. Oh, and we’ll be there too. We speak with John Sanders of DSP shows, and organizer of the whole affair, about some of the musicians headed to Franklin County.

In Old Deerfield, the Memorial Hall Museum is raising a point to the baystate’s history. “Brewing Massachusetts” is their new exhibit that looks at the lineage, legislation surrounding and culture of beer, brewing and alcohol in Massachusetts. We get a tour with curators Ray Radigan and Lindsay Kruzlic.

And, we start our week of highlighting organizations for 413 Gives with 18 Degrees. Over its nearly 130-year tenure, the organization may have changed names, but remains true to principles of aiding families and children in the Berkshires, and now in Hampden county as well. We speak with executive director Stephaie Sneed about being at the helm, and the ways they’ve supported some of the area’s most vulnerable populations.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSMUSICALCOHOLHISTORY413 GivesEVENTSMUSEUMS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith